Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs’ after complaints about his behavior

Chicago native says he’s been investigated by Human Resources about his habit of saying ‘inappropriate, silly things.’

By Darel Jevens
Jeff Garlin played patriarch Murray on “The Goldbergs.”
ABC

Chicago native Jeff Garlin, star of “The Goldbergs” since 2013, has departed the ABC sitcom after complaints about his behavior on the set, the Hollywood trades reported Wednesday.

The reports say the decision to sever his ties was made mutually by Garlin and Sony Pictures Television, which produces “The Goldbergs,” and is effective immediately.

Garlin’s future with the show had been uncertain since a Vanity Fair report Dec. 3 quoted former “Goldbergs” staffers saying he used inappropriate language and made people uncomfortable with his touching and hugging.

“There has been [a Human Resources] investigation on me the past three years,” Garlin acknowledged to Vanity Fair. “HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set.”

He confirmed he did a lot of hugging but said he respected any request that he stop. Regarding his language, he said he likes to say “inappropriate, silly things” to keep his energy up.

“I would never physically put myself to someone,” Garlin said. “And I would never hatefully say something to anyone.”

Before his exit from the series, Sony issued a statement to Vanity Fair saying, “The well-being of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. This is an employment matter and it is being addressed by HR and production.”

It’s unclear how the absence of his character, Murray Goldberg, will be explained.

Garlin was born in Chicago and spent his early childhood in Morton Grove until his family moved to Florida. He returned to Chicago in the 1980s to work on his stand-up comedy and to train and perform at Second City.

He’s also a regular and an executive producer on HBO’s long-running “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

