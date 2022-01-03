Keanu Reeves reportedly in talks to star in ‘The Devil in the White City’

“John Wick” star Keanu Reeves is getting ready to tell another bloody tale as a star of “The Devil in the White City.”

Deadline reports that the actor is negotiating a deal for the Hulu adaptation of Erik Larson’s popular 2003 book, which contrasts architect Daniel Burnham’s efforts to build the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago with Dr. H.H. Holmes’ murders of young women visiting the fair.

It’s not known which role Reeves would play.

Among the executive producers will be Leonardo DiCaprio, who bought the film rights to the book and originally intended to star in a movie adaptation directed by Martin Scorsese. The project moved to Hulu in 2019, with Scorsese on board as a producer.

Reeves, now starring in the long-awaited franchise revival “The Matrix Resurrections,” recently shot his fourth film as assassin John Wick, scheduled for a 2023 release. He also provides a voice in the animated “DC League of Super-Pets,” opening in May.