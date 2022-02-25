 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tom Brady to appear in, produce football-themed movie in his first post-retirement venture

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star as a quartet of New England Patriots fans who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their quarterback hero.

By Lorenzo Reyes | USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady is trading the gridiron for the big screen. Still, football will be part of his first post-retirement move.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Wednesday that Brady will produce and appear in a football-themed road trip movie called “80 for Brady.”

According to the THR story, the film is inspired by a true story, about four best friends/New England Patriots fans who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady. Chaos ensues that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star as the quartet.

The film will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content are overseeing the project.

Brady, 44, retired from the NFL at the start of this month after an illustrious 22-season career that saw him set dozens of NFL records, some of which may never be broken. Brady walked away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one season after he won his seventh Super Bowl title, and fifth Super Bowl MVP. Brady still performed at an elite level in 2021, completing 67.5% of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 passing touchdowns, both of which led the NFL. He finished second in the league’s MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Production on the movie is set to begin this spring, according to the Reporter.

