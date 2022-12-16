Ed Paschke’s artwork still dazzles even in mural reproductions in a Northwest Side viaduct

Ed Paschke has been dead for nearly 20 years, but the famed Chicago artist still is a strong presence on the Northwest Side. That can be seen on a stretch of Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park, where a viaduct is filled with murals that are replicas of his paintings.

The murals went up in 2013, a year before the Ed Paschke Art Center opened nearby at 5415 W. Higgins Ave.

Unlike typical murals, these weren’t done in paint. Rather, Paschke’s artwork was photographed and converted to a 3M film that was adhered in sections to the viaduct’s walls.

The same process also was used to create a sprawling mural of Paschke’s “Luna Negra” painting on the exterior of the art center.

The side of the Ed Paschke Art Center, 5415 W. Higgins Ave., includes a mural based on the Paschke painting “Luna Negra.” Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

The center aims “to preserve and provide public access to the work of the legendary Ed Paschke,” a Chicago native who died in 2004 at 65, and “to serve as an educational resource . . . and to function as an accessible platform for artists to showcase their work.”

Chicago artist Ed Paschke in 2001. Sun-Times file

Paschke’s work was known for its neon colors and masklike faces and his distinctive take on Pop Art.

A Lawrence Avenue mural of Ed Paschke’s 1993 “Marbilize” painting. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

The art center named for him is slated for a $4 million renovation, to be completed in 2024, that, among other improvements, will expand its interior exhibition space, according to co-founder Vesna K. Stelcer.

A Lawrence Avenue mural of Ed Paschke’s 2004 “Red Boxer” painting. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

A Lawrence Avenue mural based on an Ed Paschke painting from 1969. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

A Lawrence Avenue mural of Ed Paschke’s 1978 “Guitao” painting. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

A Lawrence Avenue mural based on Ed Paschke’s 2000 “Bocca Rouge” painting. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times