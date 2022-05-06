The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
A mural on a wall outside Dellwood Tire and Auto Repair in Lockport that features various modes of transportation painted in a three-dimensional style.

A mural on a wall outside Dellwood Tire and Auto Repair in Lockport features various modes of transportation painted in a three-dimensional style.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

A train, a wagon and a canal: Lockport mural gives a nod to city’s transportation history

The Will County city on the Illinois and Michigan Canal once helped make Chicago a transportation hub. Artist Robert Ryan brought that to life in trompe-l’oeil style.

By Josephine Stratman
   
SHARE A train, a wagon and a canal: Lockport mural gives a nod to city’s transportation history
SHARE A train, a wagon and a canal: Lockport mural gives a nod to city’s transportation history
Roll in to Dellwood Tire and Auto Repair in Lockport, and you might find yourself staring down a train.

You aren’t in danger. It’s a 3-D mural painted on an outside wall of the tire store that features a train, a tractor, an old-fashioned pickup truck, an 18-wheeler and a horse-drawn ice wagon, with a plane overhead in the distance.

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics


Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

From a distance, though, the images look like they might leap out at you. For instance, the lamps painted at either side of the actual door to the store at 711 S. State St. seem to shine bright.

It’s the work of Robert Ryan.

He painted this slice of Americana as part of an art initiative called “unLOCK: Merging Art and Industry in Downtown Lockport,” which, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, commissioned 11 artists to create works focused on the city’s history.

Ryan, 58, says his aim was “to describe what I felt like is part of what made the history of Lockport great and what built it up, which was primarily transportation.”

Ryan’s piece, completed over the course of two months in the summer of 2018, is the only mural in the project.

“I’ve always enjoyed trompe-l’oeil painting,” he says, referring to a technique — French for “deceive the eye” — that uses realistic imagery to create an illusion that objects are popping out in three dimensions from a flat surface. “This was my chance to do something like that outside.

“I also just thought it’d be fun to change the building because, if you’d seen it prior, it was just a flat wall with short, glass-block windows, just very uninteresting and industrial.”

The mural pays homage to the Will County city’s history.Lockport sits along the Illinois and Michigan Canal, which, during the time it operated, connected the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River and on to the Gulf of Mexico and helped make Chicago a transportation hub in an era before the railroads came.

The canal — which hasn’t been a working waterway for transportation since the 1930s — also can be seen in the mural.

Ryan, who grew up in Oak Forest and lives in Lockport, says his career in art began as a sign painter working on billboards and walls in downtown Chicago for Nike, American Airlines and other advertisers. These days, he says he mostly does commissioned interior work.

A horse-drawn carriage with two girls petting the horse in Robert Ryan’s mural, featuring various modes of transportation, at 711 S. State St. in Lockport.

A horse-drawn carriage is one of the modes of transportation Robert Ryan featured in his mural at 711 S. State St. in Lockport.

Provided

He liked the idea of getting back outside and again working on such a big scale.

“It was something larger that I could design myself, and it was going back to my roots,” he says of the Lockport mural. “I really wanted to get to do something large outside. So this just seemed perfect for me to get back outside, get my feet moving.

“I’m kind of hoping that maybe soon we can either change it or do something new on it because the size was perfect.”

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Englewood
The brothers whose mural spoke to a community — and will again
Murals and Mosaics
In a Pilsen alley, filled with murals, this one stands out as, well, creepy and gross
Murals and Mosaics
Plant-friendly muralist: ‘If someone says they don’t like flowers, I think they’re lying’
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Equal_Play_Event_Chorus.png
Events
The Equal Play Podcast with James Wade – Live at The Wiener’s Circle
The Chicago Sky’s head coach and general manager, James Wade, joined Equal Play podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, on May 5 at The Wiener’s Circle.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Sydney Students Rally As Part Of School Strike For Climate Ahead Of Australian Federal Election
Columnists
Climate catastrophists need to chill
We need to adapt, improvise and innovate, we should switch to nuclear power as fast as possible, and stop terrifying the kids. The failure of serious people to grapple with climate change with balance, maturity and realism is nearly as serious a problem as climate change itself.
By Mona Charen
 
A few dozen activists rallied and marched around Chicago’s downtown Loop neighborhood decrying a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that would end federal protections for Abortion, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Metro/State
In Chicago, advocates and providers brace for influx of patients if abortion rights are rolled back
Changes in abortion rights in neighboring states could mean an additional 20,000 to 30,000 people per year will come to Illinois for abortions, said Jennifer Welch, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Sheryl Crow gets candid about her life and career in the new documentary “Sheryl,” debuting Friday on Showtime.
Music
Sheryl Crow candid about sexual harassment, depression and fighting cancer in new documentary
The film includes interviews with a varied cast from Crow’s orbit: Keith Richards, Jason Isbell and longtime friend Laura Dern.
By USA TODAY
 
A 77-year-old man was shot Apr. 25, 2022, in Fuller Park.
Crime
Teen charged after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin
The officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue and spotted an “armed suspect,” police said. No one was hurt.
By Sun-Times Wire
 