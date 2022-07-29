The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
Melrose Park artist Yekseny Guerrero’s first public mural, done on an outside wall of a business in Maywood in 2020, features images of a butterfly, artist Frida Kahlo and flowers.

Melrose Park artist Yekseny Guerrero’s first public mural, done on an outside wall of a business in Maywood in 2020, features images of a butterfly, artist Frida Kahlo and flowers.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

Frida Kahlo, a monarch butterfly and flowers brighten a Maywood alley in artist Yekseny Guerrero’s first public mural

The decor of the cafe that used to be at 612 Lake St. featured pictures of the Mexican artist and her artist-husband Diego Rivera. Guerrero took her cues from that.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Frida Kahlo, a monarch butterfly and flowers brighten a Maywood alley in artist Yekseny Guerrero’s first public mural
SHARE Frida Kahlo, a monarch butterfly and flowers brighten a Maywood alley in artist Yekseny Guerrero’s first public mural
Yekseny Guerrero had never done a public mural. But, when she saw on social media that a cafe in Maywood was looking for someone to paint one on its building, she thought: I have to do this.

So she asked for the job — and kept asking.

“I kept checking in every couple of months just to see if they could give me an opportunity,” says Guerrero, 23, who lives in Melrose Park. “They saw I was very enthusiastic.”

The cafe has since closed. But the mural Guerrero created in 2020 on an alley-facing wall of the building at 612 Lake St. is still there.

It features a painting of the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, flowers and a giant monarch butterfly to attract passersby to stop and take a selfie in front of the mural.

Guerrero says it took her five days to hand-paint the images and that she took her lead on what to include from the cafe’s interior decor.

It was heavy on “the golden age of Mexican cinema and art,” she says — “a lot of pictures inside the cafe of Frida, Diego Rivera,” Kahlo’s husband and a famed artist himself.

Melrose Park artist Yekseny Guerrero.

Melrose Park artist Yekseny Guerrero.

Provided

The cafe couldn’t pay her, Guerrero says, but covered the cost of her supplies and agreed to display some of her paintings inside.

Guerrero says art “has always been something I was interested in.” Her father “would do sketches and encourage me to do the same. In high school, I had the opportunity to take art classes and explore different mediums. But I wasn’t sure how to go about with it. It wasn’t till after I graduated high school when I started to get into painting and create commissions for people.

“Originally, my senior year of high school, I wanted to go to art school. But it was too expensive for me. I wanted to study fine arts. Instead, I decided to follow a career in art therapy.”

She says that allows her “to create art while also giving back to the community.

“I would say that a lot of my personal works that I’ve focused on have to do with issues within the Hispanic community, marginalized populations, politics and women’s issues.”

Guerrero says one of her artistic influences has been Milt Coronado, a Clearing artist whose murals have included tributes to murder victims and images ranging from Chance the Rapper to characters from video games.

She says Coronado “encouraged me to share my work to the public, with one way being creating murals.

Artist Milt Coronado.

Artist Milt Coronado.

Provided

“For that first mural in Maywood, he gave me a lot of advice and tips on how to create it and what materials to use.”

But he left it to her to do and didn’t join her in actually putting brush to wall.

“I said, ‘No, you got this,’” Coronado says. “I said, ‘That’s the only way you’ll learn. If you rely too much on other people, you’ll hold yourself back.’ And she’s got it.”

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Dozens of murals created on boarded-up storefronts after George Floyd’s killing now displayed on DuSable Museum grounds
Murals and Mosaics
In Pilsen, Manuel ‘MATR’ Macias says his new mural of an Aztec warrior is meant to evoke struggle
Murals and Mosaics
You might have seen this Little Village mural in a ‘Chicago P.D.’ shootout scene
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
A photo of Bears center Lucas Patrick at an offseason practice.
Bears
Bears C Lucas Patrick breaks thumb, but likely back for season opener: source
In the meantime, the Bears plan to run sixth-round pick Doug Kramer at center in his place.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park.
Wicker Park
Wicker Park bar loses appeal of 6-month shutdown order issued after patron who left opened fire from across the street
An administrative law judge agreed that the owner of the Point could not have “reasonably anticipated” the actions of the patron — but he still backed the city.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California.
Chicago
Brother charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 15-year-old girl
Lawrence Daniels, 20, was arrested shortly after his sister, Shaniya Daniels, was shot in the head Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
Ernest Blackman at the counter of Henry’s Sports and Bait, under the bait sign with the famous promise, “All bait must be opened &amp; checked by our staff.” Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
The coming close of Henry’s Sports and Bait viewed through decades of its and Chicago’s history
Going back to the beginning of Henry’s Sports and Bait, the powerhouse of Chicago outdoors and fishing, then going through decades of the history of Chicago and Henry’s.
By Dale Bowman
 
Jennifer Medrano (left) was killed in a shooting in Chinatown on July 1. Police released a photo of one of the gunman (right) wanted in the murder.
Crime
$15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman
Jennifer Medrano, 24, was shot when two gunmen opened fire at each other July 1 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 