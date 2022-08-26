The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
A mural on an outdoor wall at the Une Année Hubbard’s Cave brewery in Niles that ws painted this summer by Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs and Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr.

Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs and Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. painted this mural on an outdoor wall at the Une Année Hubbard’s Cave brewery in Niles.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

Bird in Niles mural is helping flowers ‘break free,’ artist says

Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. and Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs created the mural this summer at the Une Année Hubbard’s Cave craft brewery in the north suburb.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Bird in Niles mural is helping flowers ‘break free,’ artist says
SHARE Bird in Niles mural is helping flowers ‘break free,’ artist says
A new mural in Niles seems to capture a mess in the making.

A fluttering bird tips a vase of wild flowers and other plants. They catapult forth, along with shards from the shattering container.

But the painting — done this summer by Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs and Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. — isn’t about disaster.

“The imagery is meant to express breaking free and the beauty that can come from this act,” Renda says.

The bird tips over “the pot, releasing the wild floral contents within,” he says.

“I tackled half of the background — the flower pot, platform and bird,” he says. “Collin created the other half of the background and the floral piece.”

Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs (left, in sunglasses) and Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. during work on the mural Niles this summer.

Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs (left, in sunglasses) and Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. during work on the mural Niles this summer.

Provided

The mural, on an exterior wall of the Une Année Hubbard’s Cave craft brewery, is roughly 20 feet high and 75 feet long. It provides a colorful backdrop to a beer garden and was completed over six days using fewer than a dozen spray cans and a gallon or so of acrylic.

“We haven’t talked about a title, but I think ‘Break Free’ could be a good one,” Renda says.

He says the idea for the mural came from an art show he’d been involved in “where I created paintings of 10 different flower pots in my style, then handed them off to nine different artists to create what grew from the pots. Collin was one of the artists I collaborated with in the show.”

With Renda assisting, van der Sluijs also created a five- to six-story mural in 2016 at 1006 S. Michigan Ave. One of the largest and most recognizable murals in the South Loop, it’s titled “From Bloom to Doom” and features images of two types of birds whose numbers have plummeted in the Chicago area: the yellow-headed blackbird and the redheaded woodpecker.

The mural “From Bloom to Doom” at 1006 S. Michigan Ave., as seen in 2019.

The mural “From Bloom to Doom” at 1006 S. Michigan Ave., as seen in 2019.

Rich Hein / Sun-Times

A high-rise development project next door has since obscured that mural.

A new building that’s going up and obstructing the view of the mural “From Bloom to Doom.”

A new building that’s going up and obstructing the view of the mural “From Bloom to Doom.”

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Van der Sluijs painted another mural this summer outside at the Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, that also includes a woodpecker.

A mural completed this summer at the Riverside Arts Center by Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs.

A mural completed this summer at the Riverside Arts Center by Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs.

Provided

“I just had to paint a new woodpecker because the other one will soon be gone,” says van der Sluijs, who did both new murals while in Chicago for an art show at Chicago’s Vertical Gallery.

He says the bird in the Riverside mural is “looking to the right — symbolic for looking into the future.”

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
A Chicago businessman saw some artists painting boarded-up buildings. Here’s what came next.
Murals and Mosaics
In Ukrainian Village, two-flat’s owner was glad to have out-of-this-world mural decorate ‘ugliest building’
Murals and Mosaics
Little Village mural mystery solved; now Aurelio Diaz work is in line for a restoration
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Kenwood’s Kahlil Tate (11) and Oamrion Lewis (13) celebrate Tate’s touchdown against Simeon last season.
High School Football
CPS vs. suburbs: Previewing Saturday’s tripleheader at Gately Stadium
Three of the Public League’s top teams take on suburban powers on Saturday at Gately Stadium.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Music of the Baroque music director Jane Glover and the orchestra.&nbsp;
Music
Music of the Baroque marking pavilion debut at Ravinia with celebration of Haydn, Bach
The relaxed atmosphere at Ravinia is ideal to present audiences with new styles or periods of music with which they might not be familiar, like the sounds of the 17th and 18th centuries in which Music of the Baroque specializes.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Dr. Jorge Prieto, Chairman of the Department of Family Practice at Cook County Hospital, poses for a photo in 1975.
Chicago History
This week in history: Dr. Jorge Prieto makes house calls
A prominent physician and advocate for Chicago’s Mexican American community, Prieto worked hard to make health care available to the city’s Spanish-speaking residents. He died Aug. 21, 2001.
By Alison Martin
 
Jim DeRogatis at his Northwest Side home with boxes of his research on R. Kelly, about whom he first reported in 2000, when he was pop music critic for the Sun-Times.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly: Tale of the tape; reporter Jim DeRogatis recounts how it began
Three teams of criminal defense lawyers have tried to cast doubt on the origins of the central video, questioning who gave it to me before the Chicago Sun-Times turned it over to the police. Here’s the story behind the tape.
By Jim DeRogatis
 
Lana Batochir speaks about her recovery from a boating accident that severed her feet.
News
After ‘Playpen’ boat accident severed her feet, woman talks about her recovery. ‘Momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs’
“I know she’s going to accept me,” Lana Batochir said about her 6-year-old daughter, who still hasn’t been told about the Aug. 13 incident. “And hopefully she’ll think it’s cool.”
By David Struett
 