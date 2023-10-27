The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Stef Skills’ mural honoring the seminal rap group Public Enemy.

Stef Skills’ mural honoring the seminal rap group Public Enemy.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Humboldt Park

Humboldt Park artist Stef Skills loves Public Enemy and paid tribute to the hip-hop icons with a mural

The rap group “baptized me into hip-hop music and culture,” the artist says, with lyrics that helped instill in her “the spirit of activism and being able to question things.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Humboldt Park artist Stef Skills loves Public Enemy and paid tribute to the hip-hop icons with a mural
SHARE Humboldt Park artist Stef Skills loves Public Enemy and paid tribute to the hip-hop icons with a mural

The Humboldt Park artist who goes by Stef Skills is a big fan of Public Enemy, the influential hip-hop group. She says she “listened to them as a teenager and they baptized me into hip-hop music and culture.”

With lyrics and themes on such topics as racism and oppression and pushing back against authority, their music helped instill in her “the spirit of activism and being able to question things that I’ve been taught,” she says. That’s “carried over to all aspects of my life, beyond hip-hop or music. I think that’s something Public Enemy gave to a lot of people.”

She says she wanted to give something back to Public Enemy with a mural in the group’s honor that she painted on a viaduct wall under the Chicago Skyway on Commercial Avenue not far from 93rd Street on the Southeast Side.

She painted it in September — not long after seeing Public Enemy perform in the Bronx as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — for an annual graffiti art event called “Meeting of Styles.”

“Seeing them perform” and “how relevant their songs are still, it made me want to do a tribute,” she says.

A wider look at the wall where Stef Skills painted her mural on the Southeast Side.

A wider look at the wall where Stef Skills painted her mural on the Southeast Side.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

The mural includes ”elements of their music video” for the song “Fight the Power.”

It also offers a re-imagination of Public Enemy’s album cover for the 1988 release “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” featuring members Chuck D and Flavor Flav behind bars. In Stef Skills’ painting, they have broken free, and barbed wire is behind them.

Stef Skills shown working on her mural.

Stef Skills shown working on her mural.

Provided

Flavor Flav is wearing his clock necklace as usual, but he’s portrayed as a cat, painted by Stef Skills’ artist-friend Lily Cursed, who lives in Mexico City but was in Chicago. The cat is one of her signature characters, as is the woman Stef Skills painted in Chuck D’s place, with her name reflected in the sunglasses.

“It’s a tribute to them but also a lady and her cat,” she says. “It’s also the idea of the thrown-away woman. After a certain age, you’re thrown away or a spinster. But, no, we’re powerful, too. Just a woman and her cat — that’s fine. They’re happy.

“It’s kind of like a tip of the hat to womanism. We’re here to ‘fight the power,’ too, for the Black struggle, for the immigrant struggle, all the struggles.”

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

La Voz Chicago
Martín Castillo pinta un mural en su casa para reflejar su herencia
Murals and Mosaics
Martin Castillo had a mural painted on his house near Midway Airport to reflect his heritage
Murals and Mosaics
Max Sansing’s ‘Culture is Power’ mural is reborn on the South Side
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (1) blocks a shot by Curie’s Sherod Dent Jr (25).
High School Basketball
Kenwood senior Jaden Smith picks Arizona State
Late-blooming Kenwood big man Jaden Smith committed to the Sun Devils after seeing his recruiting heat up over the past few months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 