These are the runners-up in our student art contest
We chose 19 students from Chicago and beyond who sent in artwork on the theme “Bringing Chicago’s Voices Together” as part of a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ/Vocalo student art contest.
We asked kids in Chicago and the suburbs to create a work of art centered on the theme “Bringing Chicago’s Voices Together” as part of a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ/Vocalo student art contest.
We got about 100 entries.
These are the runners-up:
Alexa C., 18
Senior, Lake View High School, North Side
Sally R., 10
Fourth grade, Hayt Elementary School, North Side
Cora S., 15
Freshman, Northside College Prep, North Side
Sophia T., 13
Seventh grade, Eisenhower Junior High School, Darien
Dina L., 13
Eighth grade, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, South Side
Atzi B., 13
Seventh grade, Chute Middle School, Evanston
Frank B., 9
Third grade, Mary Seat of Wisdom School, Park Ridge
Lexi G., 10
Fourth grade, Barbour Language Academy, Rockford
Eva N., 14
Eighth grade, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, South Side
Emmett Kyoshi W., 17
Junior, Glenbrook South High School, Glenview
Eileen M., 12
Seventh grade, Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School, Oak Lawn
Carmen C., 16
Sophomore, Reavis High School, Burbank
Juliet G., 11
Sixth grade, Rogers Park Montessori School, North Side
Lily Jane K., 11
Fifth grade, Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier School, Wilmette
Batool M., 10
Fourth grade, Hayt Elementary School, North Side
Natalie K., 9
Fourth grade, Lycee Francais de Chicago, North Side
Charlie G., 8
Third grade, Grace McWayne School, Batavia
Claudia S., 14
Eighth grade, Roosevelt Middle School, River Forest
Mitchell G., 18
Senior, Marmion Academy, Aurora
