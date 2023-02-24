These are the runners-up in our student art contest

We asked kids in Chicago and the suburbs to create a work of art centered on the theme “Bringing Chicago’s Voices Together” as part of a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ/Vocalo student art contest.

We got about 100 entries.

These are the runners-up:

Alexa C., 18

Senior, Lake View High School, North Side

This artwork was done by Alexa C., 18, a senior at Lake View High School on the North Side. Provided

Sally R., 10

Fourth grade, Hayt Elementary School, North Side

This artwork is by Sally R., 10, a fourth-grader at Hayt Elementary School on the North Side.

Cora S., 15

Freshman, Northside College Prep, North Side

This artwork is by Cora S., 15, a freshman at Northside College Prep on the North Side.

Sophia T., 13

Seventh grade, Eisenhower Junior High School, Darien

This artwork is by Sophia T., 13, a seventh-grader at Eisenhower Junior High School in Darien.

Dina L., 13

Eighth grade, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, South Side

This artwork is by Dina L., 13, an eighth-grader at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools on the South Side.

Atzi B., 13

Seventh grade, Chute Middle School, Evanston

This artwork is by Atzi B., 13, a seventh-grader at Chute Middle School in Evanston.

Frank B., 9

Third grade, Mary Seat of Wisdom School, Park Ridge

This artwork is by Frank B., 9, a third-grader at Mary Seat of Wisdom School in Park Ridge.

Lexi G., 10

Fourth grade, Barbour Language Academy, Rockford

This artwork is by Lexi G., 10, a fourth-grader at Barbour Language Academy in Rockford.

Eva N., 14

Eighth grade, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, South Side

This artwork is by Eva N., 14, an eighth-grader at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools on the South Side.

Emmett Kyoshi W., 17

Junior, Glenbrook South High School, Glenview

This artwork is by Emmett Kyoshi W., 17, a junior at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview.

Eileen M., 12

Seventh grade, Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School, Oak Lawn

This artwork is by Eileen M., 12, a seventh-grader at Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School in Oak Lawn.

Carmen C., 16

Sophomore, Reavis High School, Burbank

This artwork is by Carmen C., 16, a sophomore at Reavis High School in Burbank.

Juliet G., 11

Sixth grade, Rogers Park Montessori School, North Side

This artwork is by Juliet G., 11, a sixth-grader at Rogers Park Montessori School on the North Side.

Lily Jane K., 11

Fifth grade, Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier School, Wilmette

This artwork is by Lily Jane K., 11, a fifth-grader at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier School in Wilmette.

Batool M., 10

Fourth grade, Hayt Elementary School, North Side

This artwork is by Batool M., 10, a fourth-grader at Hayt Elementary School on the North Side.

Natalie K., 9

Fourth grade, Lycee Francais de Chicago, North Side

This artwork is by Natalie K., 9, a fourth-grader at Lycee Francais de Chicago on the North Side.

Charlie G., 8

Third grade, Grace McWayne School, Batavia

This artwork is by Charlie G., 8, a third-grader at Grace McWayne School in Batavia.

Claudia S., 14

Eighth grade, Roosevelt Middle School, River Forest

This artwork is by Claudia S., 14, an eighth-grader at Roosevelt Middle School in River Forest.

Mitchell G., 18

Senior, Marmion Academy, Aurora

This artwork is by Mitchell G., 18, a senior at Marmion Academy in Aurora.