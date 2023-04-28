The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
Chicago artist Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side.

Chicago artist Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side is meant to make you smile

The Portage Park artist says the mural, painted in the early stages of the pandemic, was about making “something fun” and “something fun to take pictures with as well.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side is meant to make you smile
SHARE Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side is meant to make you smile

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full steam, dread in the air and access to a building with bare brick walls, Brendan Cooney knew what he had to do.

In that situation, the artist from the Northwest Side says, you paint.

So Cooney did, taking on the job in 2020 of bringing a little fun to a commercial building at Kilbourn and Patterson avenues. He painted emoji-like faces, more than 40 of them, nearly all smiling, even the one that looks like a devil.

A friend had an auto body shop there and told him: “I have this huge building, all this space. Let’s do some murals.”

Brendan Cooney in front of one of his other murals, also on the Northwest Side.

Brendan Cooney in front of one of his other murals, also on the Northwest Side.

Provided

So Cooney, who grew up in Beverly and now lives in Portage Park, went to work. One mural featured a face mask. Another bore “different messages of love.” The third, with the emoji faces, wraps around the corner of the building.

“The smiley-face one, he gave me an example of something he’d seen before, so I elaborated on it,” Cooney says. “I started out just doing circles and colors, and it evolved into this wacky, crazy piece.”

He found himself painting faces “that were smiling, ones that were laughing, and I went with the idea of putting emojis in there, like the ones on your phone.

“People use emojis for how they feel or react to a text message,” he says. “Whether you’re happy or sad, however you want to feel, you can get a certain kind of feeling off the wall. There are tons of moods.”

He says his aim was just “to make something fun” and “something fun to take pictures with as well. A lot of people take pictures with their kids, which is great.

“That was the first one I did in that style. I’m more of a photo-realistic painter. But I have roots in graffiti and street art.”

Cooney says he’s hoping to return to the building this summer and expand on the work there.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Juice WRLD, DJ Frankie Knuckles murals mysteriously erased in West Loop
Murals and Mosaics
Chicago graffiti artist Joos’ philosophy: ’The wall needed painting’
Murals and Mosaics
From Pilsen to Fulton Market, Nate Otto’s murals find beauty in the dense spaces of the city
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
DSC08355.jpg
News
4-year-old child, 2 adults hospitalized after SUV crashes into daycare center in Chatham. ‘My heart dropped instantly.’
Emergency crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy, 211 W. 79th.
By Sophie Sherry
 
FA_103_MB_0810_0957_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
Irritating ‘Fatal Attraction’ reboot ought to be ignored
Fine actors Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson generate few sparks in Paramount+ series that falls apart in final episodes.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rodney Johnson at the site on 75th Street of past gatherings that erupted in violence. He’s part of a neighborhood group fighting to get bars to keep the large gatherings under control.
The Watchdogs
Bar owners, Greater Grand Crossing residents at odds over crowds, violence on East 75th Street
The battle over the historic Black business district provides a window into street-level democracy, Chicago-style. In the middle of the fray, City Hall is the referee.
By Frank Main
 
King Charles III and the Queen Consort made an appearance ahead of a ceremony Thursday at Buckingham Palace.
Columnists
Too much ado over coronation of King Charles III? Sally Bedell Smith doesn’t think so
The royals biographer hears “there will be no tiaras” at the ceremony and says the new monarch is a serious man of “wild imagination.”
By Michael Sneed
 
NFL Combine
Bears
NFL Draft shopping list: 25 players available Friday to fill Bears’ needs
There are still players to be had when the Bears use Picks 53 and 61 in Round 2 and No. 64 in Round 3.
By Patrick Finley
 