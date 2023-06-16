The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
This mural at 2135 S. Western Ave. was inspired by the 1996 sci-fi comedy film "Mars Attacks!"

This mural at 2135 S. Western Ave. was inspired by the 1996 sci-fi comedy film “Mars Attacks!”

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

When your kids love ‘Mars Attacks!’ Chicago tattoo shop owner figured you need a mural with aliens

Created by two CAB graffiti crew members, the characters were inspired by the 1996 sci-fi comedy.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Aliens from outer space attack Chicago! OK, it’s in a mural at Assassin Ink Tattoo, 2135 S. Western Ave., that plays off the 1996 science-fiction comedy movie “Mars Attacks!”

Directed by Tim Burton, the movie is about aliens invading Earth.

Henry Garduno, who runs the tattoo shop, says he went for the aliens theme for the outdoor wall that’s been home to other murals because his kids love “Mars Attacks!”

The Chicago artists known as Werm and Nixon, members of the graffiti art crew called CAB, painted it.

“Henry said that that was his kids’ favorite movie, and he really likes the design of the characters,” Werm says.

He says the imagery was a challenge to pull off well because of “all the details with the brains and everything.”

A spaceship attacks the Willis Tower in this mural at 2135 S. Western Ave.

A spaceship attacks the Willis Tower in this mural at 2135 S. Western Ave.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

In the painting, aliens and their spaceships are rampaging through Chicago, attacking the Willis Tower with laser beams.

The artists also sneaked in a couple of unrelated images — including a taxi, as a nod to their CAB crew of artists, and a headless man in a suit.

The cab in the mural is a nod to the group the artists who painted it are part of — the Chicago graffiti art crew called CAB.

The cab in the mural is a nod to the group the artists who painted it are part of — the Chicago graffiti art crew called CAB.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Which they saw as a statement on Donald Trump’s comments in the past about immigration.

The mural, located between Pilsen and Little Village, was done a few years ago, when Trump was president.

Garduno says it’s great to see people gravitating to the mural, that there are “always people jumping out” of their cars and taking photos.

Garduno says he’s been thinking about commissioning another mural for the wall, which previously had a religion-themed mural, but isn’t sure yet of the concept.

“Probably back to something religious because that’s what the neighborhood likes a lot,” he says.

