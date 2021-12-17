Share All sharing options for: 2021 in photos: A changed world with challenges ahead

This was the year that showed people that while the world crawled — and continues to crawl — its way back to “normal,” things may be forever changed.

A national divide over politics and COVID-19 mitigation measures made 2021 feel like a continuation of 2020, but with its own new set of highs and lows.

Out of our control, tornadoes ripped through the Chicago suburbs, while issues that have long plagued the city remain: gun violence, structural inequities, racial injustices — all underscored by the Delta variant and the emergence of Omicron.

And despite the lows, several silver linings appeared: businesses and restaurants reopened, music festivals including Lollapalooza and Pitchfork returned and the Chicago Sky brought home the city’s first WNBA championship.

And Lake Shore Drive is now Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the result of a long effort to rename the iconic roadway after the Black man who was the city’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler.

Throughout it all, Sun-Times visual journalists bore witness to the changing world.

See 2021 through their eyes.