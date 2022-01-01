First snowstorm of season hits Chicago with over 4 inches of snow

The first snow storm of the season hit Chicago Saturday evening and throughout early Sunday morning.

As of 7:20 a.m. Sunday, over four inches of snow had fallen in the city, the National Weather Service said.

To the north, Woodstock had the highest total — 5.4 inches.

The snowfall was ongoing until early Sunday morning in northern Cook County and was expected to linger before moving toward northern Indiana later this morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures continuously dropped throughout the night. As of 7:20 a.m., it was 24 degrees in the city, the weather service said. Temperatures could drop below zero between Sunday night and Monday morning, forecasters said.

The cold is expected to stick around for a few days before temperatures rise mid-week.

Chicago saw its first measurable snowfall of the winter Tuesday, marking a new date for the latest measurable snow in the Chicago area. The previous record was Dec. 20, 2012.

The area usually gets its first measurable snowfall around Nov. 18.