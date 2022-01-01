 clock menu more-arrow no yes
First snowstorm of season hits Chicago with over 4 inches of snow

Cold temperatures are expected before things warm up again over the coming week, forecasters said.

By Jermaine Nolen Updated
A man shovels snow on New Year’s Day Saturday in Chicago.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The first snow storm of the season hit Chicago Saturday evening and throughout early Sunday morning.

As of 7:20 a.m. Sunday, over four inches of snow had fallen in the city, the National Weather Service said.

To the north, Woodstock had the highest total — 5.4 inches.

The snowfall was ongoing until early Sunday morning in northern Cook County and was expected to linger before moving toward northern Indiana later this morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures continuously dropped throughout the night. As of 7:20 a.m., it was 24 degrees in the city, the weather service said. Temperatures could drop below zero between Sunday night and Monday morning, forecasters said.

The cold is expected to stick around for a few days before temperatures rise mid-week.

Chicago saw its first measurable snowfall of the winter Tuesday, marking a new date for the latest measurable snow in the Chicago area. The previous record was Dec. 20, 2012.

The area usually gets its first measurable snowfall around Nov. 18.

