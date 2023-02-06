Sprawling fire breaks out in factory building in Chicago Heights
Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Aerial footage showed the fire burning in several spots with heavy smoke.
A massive fire engulfed a factory building in Chicago Heights early Monday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Aerial footage showed the fire burning in several spots with heavy smoke.
Information on injuries wasn’t immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Latest
While you can always pop open a jar, homemade salsa is extremely simple to make. The only skill it requires is a willingness to chop, mince and dice.
Citrus-soaked shallots streak the salad, punctuated by briny green olives and toasty roasted almonds.
Mark Kawa caught a big northern pike (“gator”) at Mazonia on his only day ice fishing this season to earn Fish of the Week.
We are a sanctuary city in Chicago, welcoming to all. Uplifting those who have arrived at our doorsteps from all corners of the world is in our DNA.
The state grants would be available for work on parcels of at least 200 acres.