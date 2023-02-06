The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Sprawling fire breaks out in factory building in Chicago Heights

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Aerial footage showed the fire burning in several spots with heavy smoke.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A massive fire engulfed a factory building in Chicago Heights early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Aerial footage showed the fire burning in several spots with heavy smoke.

Information on injuries wasn’t immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Fruit-forward salsas can liven up your Super Bowl party snack options.
Recipes
Super Bowl salsas: 3 recipes with fruit are refreshing additions to party spread and beyond
While you can always pop open a jar, homemade salsa is extremely simple to make. The only skill it requires is a willingness to chop, mince and dice.
By Katie Workman | Associated Press
 
Crunchy nuts, puckery fruit, briny olives and sharp onions are excellent team players in a chicory salad.
Recipes
Chicory salad with fennel a bitter winter greens kaleidoscope of flavors
Citrus-soaked shallots streak the salad, punctuated by briny green olives and toasty roasted almonds.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Mark Kawa with his big northern pike caught ice fishing at Mazonia. Provided photo
Outdoors
Catching a trophy ‘gator’ at Mazonia on only day ice fishing
Mark Kawa caught a big northern pike (“gator”) at Mazonia on his only day ice fishing this season to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Asylum seekers carry personal belongings into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn
We are a sanctuary city in Chicago, welcoming to all. Uplifting those who have arrived at our doorsteps from all corners of the world is in our DNA.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Pritzker__2_.jpg
News
Pritzker sets aside $40 million for industrial growth
The state grants would be available for work on parcels of at least 200 acres.
By David Roeder
 