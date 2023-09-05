Taste of Chicago street closures begin

Road closures for this year’s Taste of Chicago have begun, officials say.
The festival, which will run Friday to Sunday, will bring thousands of foodies to Grant Park. In addition to more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks and a tasting event on Friday, there will be live entertainment on the Taste Main Stage and SummerDance Stage performances, including Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 with Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, EPMD and KRS-One.
Street closures began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Office of Emergency Managements and Communications.
The following streets will be closed:
- Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street;
- Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and;
- Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
All roads will reopen by 4 p.m. Monday, officials said.
