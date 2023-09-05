The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Taste of Chicago street closures begin

Street closures began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
road_closed_211.jpg

File photo

Road closures for this year’s Taste of Chicago have begun, officials say.

The festival, which will run Friday to Sunday, will bring thousands of foodies to Grant Park. In addition to more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks and a tasting event on Friday, there will be live entertainment on the Taste Main Stage and SummerDance Stage performances, including Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 with Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, EPMD and KRS-One.

The following streets will be closed:

  • Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street;
  • Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and;
  • Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

All roads will reopen by 4 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The Latest
Abby Chemers doubled up on panfish while fishing for the first time with her brother Arden Katz on Geneva Lake. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishing: Labor Day fishing and prospects for post-holiday action
A lot of fishing reports from Labor Day fishing and some expectations for post-holiday action lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
People walk by the site of the future Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave.
Casinos and Gambling
Casino crunch time: Bally’s could open at Medinah Temple this weekend — as long as it aces practice sessions
Bally’s will run practice sessions this week with about 350 guests inside their temporary casino at Medinah Temple. If all goes well, the casino could open by Saturday.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A Electrify America Charging Station for electric vehicle is seen at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Ill., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Columnists
Green jobs shouldn’t make auto industry workers blue
The federal government’s commitment to infrastructure and clean energy is important, but workers shouldn’t have to choose between green jobs and good wages.
By Ben Jealous
 
Juma Hamideh of Husky Towing in Waukegan drives off with the 2005 Honda Odyssey that Neil Steinberg donated to the Sun-Times through its Vehicle Donation Program.
Columnists
Give your car to a good cause — the Sun-Times
You can lessen the sting of losing a favorite vehicle by giving it to the Chicago Sun-Times Vehicle Donation Program.
By Neil Steinberg
 
FILE - A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston. United Airlines flights were halted nationwide on Tuesday, Sept. 5, because of an “equipment outage,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Transportation
United flights resuming; computer issue resolved
Federal officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.
By Bill Ruminski
 