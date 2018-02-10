Police: Man, 45, shot to death in Back of the Yards home

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in his home Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 10:48 p.m., the man was standing in the living room of his home in the 5200 block of South May when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, striking him in the head, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.