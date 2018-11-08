Signal problem halts all Amtrak, Metra service at Union Station

Al train service was halted in and out of Union Station because of Amtrak signal problems on Nov. 8. | Sun-Times file photo

Trains could not enter or exit Union Station Thursday morning because of an Amtrak signal system error.

The communications error happened about 8:45 a.m., preventing all Amtrak and Metra trains from entering or exiting the station, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. Crews were working to repair the problem, but it was not immediately clear how long repairs could take.

In addition to Amtrak trains, the issue was also affecting Metra’s Milwaukee District North and West lines; the North Central Service line; the South West Service line; and the BNSF Railway, according to service alerts from Metra. BNSF trains were already running behind schedule because of a separate mechanical problem.