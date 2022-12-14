The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on Ellen DeGeneres show, dies at 40

No cause of death was given by the medical examiner.

By  USA TODAY
   
SHARE Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on Ellen DeGeneres show, dies at 40
GettyImages_1447048911.jpg

Stephen Boss, the DJ known as tWitch, attends a Los Angeles event on Dec. 5.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, choreographer, DJ and co-host for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has died. He was 40. 

Boss died Tuesday at a hotel, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. No cause of death was given. 

His wife, dancer Allison Holker, shared a statement about his death to People magazine

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” her statement continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She ended her tribute, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss, known as “tWitch” on DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, joined the series as a guest DJ in 2014 before becoming a permanent fixture and later being named the show’s co-executive producer in 2020.

Boss first caught DeGeneres’ attention in 2010 when he was part of the cast of “So You Think You Can Dance” and worked with DeGeneres on a routine, a moment the show host called “a crash course in getting to know each other.”

Boss competed on the fourth season of ”So You Think You Can Dance,” which aired in 2008. He came in second place.

Boss was invited on “Ellen” in 2013 to guest DJ before becoming a show staple the following year as he hyped up the studio crowd with the signature dance session that started every episode of the “Ellen” show. 

Days before his death, he celebrated nine years of marriage with Holker, 34, on Instagram Saturday, sharing three images from their 2013 wedding. 

“Happy anniversary my love,” he wrote.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Obituaries
Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79
‘Walking Man’ dies months after being set on fire: ‘An absolute Chicago character’
Floyd Brown, trailblazing Chicago broadcaster, dies at 92
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
The Latest
Shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a $350 million, 13-year deal with the Giants.
MLB
Carlos Correa agrees to $350 million, 13-year deal with Giants
Correa’s guarantee will be the fourth-largest in baseball history.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Danny “Taks” Borgert with his personal best steelhead from the Chicago lakefront, caught in October.
Outdoors
The quest to catch a steelhead every month on the Chicago lakefront
Danny “Taks” Borgert completed the improbable quest.
By Dale Bowman
 
A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is seen on his previously assigned seat at the World Cup.
Soccer
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm
“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death,”Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said.
By Associated Press
 
DRIFTING_08XX22_04.JPG
Year In Review 2022
From the center of the ‘pit’: My summer documenting the dangerous street takeovers that gripped the city this year
ASHLEE REZIN: After a video of drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of a West Loop intersection went viral, reporter Manny Ramos and I spent several nights trying to find out who was behind the drifting events that had become the talk of Chicago.
By Ashlee Rezin
 
Pallbearers carry the casket of Chicago Police Officer Ella French to the hearse after her funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, on Aug. 19, 2021.
Crime
Straw purchaser of gun used to kill Officer Ella French set to be sentenced Wednesday
Jamel Danzy of Indiana is the only person convicted so far in connection with French’s death.
By Jon Seidel
 