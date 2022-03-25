The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
Obituaries News Chicago

With a knack for narrative, Joseph Sugarman used words to move products

Known for marketing BluBlocker Sunglasses and for sharing his expertise, Mr. Sugarman died March 18 at age 83.

David Roeder By David Roeder
 March 25, 2022 06:32 PM
SHARE With a knack for narrative, Joseph Sugarman used words to move products
Joseph Sugarman shows off a pair of BluBlocker Sunglasses,

Joseph Sugarman shows off a pair of BluBlocker Sunglasses,

BluBlocker

Joseph Sugarman had a thing for stories. He figured out how to tell stories to pique people’s curiosity and get them to buy something.

He sold a game based on the Watergate political scandal. With the Cold War on people’s minds in 1983, he marketed a rudimentary computer game he called the Hungarian Conspiracy, using reverse psychology in the sales pitch. In a long tongue-in-cheek entry he published in his mail-order catalog, Mr. Sugarman said the addictive game was part of a Communist plot to take over the U.S. and that people should send in $29 for it, just so they could warn others about its harm. In his book, The AdWeek Copywriting Handbook, he called the effort only moderately successful but one of his favorite creations.

But wait, there’s more. In 1986, he hit upon the crowning product of his career. Acquiring a patent from a bankrupt company, he sold BluBlocker Sunglasses to NASA and to a receptive public. They block the sun’s blue light to reduce glare. That means you won’t squint so much — so he could even say the sunglasses fight wrinkles. They are still sold.

Bears quarterback Jim McMahon wore them in a marketing campaign after winning the Super Bowl. The sunglasses got profitable placement as a cool fashion accessory in Hollywood films. Mr. Sugarman was able to move his family and business from Northbrook to Las Vegas.

“He was very much an entrepreneur and when you’re like that, you’re always working, or at least thinking about your next project,” said his daughter, April Sugarman-Smith. She said her father’s vivid imagination was evident in his parenting. When she and her sister were little, she said, he would tuck them in with elaborate bedtime stories, big budget productions of the mind, that often referenced some event from his daughters’ day.

Mr. Sugarman, 83, died in Las Vegas of natural causes March 18, surrounded by family, Sugarman-Smith said.

Known for refining the craft of “advertorials,” ads written in newspaper article form, and later for infomercials that relied on testimonials from real people, Mr. Sugarman was named Direct Marketer of the Year in 1979 and in 1990 won an award for innovation in the direct response industry.

Mr. Sugarman was born in Oak Park and lived for a time in Rogers Park. Family members said that when he was just short of graduating from the University of Miami as an electrical engineer, the U.S. Army drafted him and sent him to Germany for three years, where he worked in the intelligence unit and with the CIA.

Returning home, he started on a road less traveled, marketing Austrian ski lifts in the United States. He was good enough at it that resorts backed him in an ad agency before he turned to selling mail-order electronics out of his basement, by that time in Northbrook.

Mr. Sugarman claimed he sold the first mail-order pocket calculator and the first liquid-crystal display watch. He also said his company, JS&A, was the first to use an 800 number for credit-card orders.

A 1986 article in the Sun-Times mentioned one of his hits, a $40 walkie-talkie he could promote as the Pocket CB when citizens band radios were the craze. He sold 250,000.

But not everything could be a winner. The article also cited the $1,500 laser-operated mousetrap that nobody bought.

And Sugarman-Smith recalled how her father tried to start a Batman-themed credit card when the Caped Crusader had a TV show in the 1960s. A Time Warner executive said OK — but then there were changes at the company, and Mr. Sugarman was stuck with a quarter-million Batman credit cards he had printed. His daughter said they still have some around the house. Another clunker was the “nuclear mailbox,” designed to survive when everything else was gone.

He taught his children to be unafraid of failure, urging them to develop “roots and wings,” Sugarman-Smith said, to be well-grounded and to soar.

After becoming known for his marketing acumen, Mr. Sugarman would put on seminars for executives at a vacation home in Minocqua, Wisconsin, often having his children participate in presentations. An actor, writer and film producer, Sugarman-Smith said she used that experience to pitch the BluBlocker Sunglasses on QVC. She said her father gave a presentation to Google about 10 years ago.

For years, Mr. Sugarman lived part-time on Maui, where he published a weekly newspaper. In his later career, he invested in a company that sells anti-aging products.

Other survivors include daughter Jill Sugarman-Fickett, three sisters and two grandchildren.

He will be buried at 11 a.m. April 25 at Shalom Cemetery in Arlington Heights, with a celebration of his life to follow.

Joseph Sugarman with a Hungarian Conspiracy game he hawked in the 1980s.

Joseph Sugarman with a Hungarian Conspiracy game he hawked in the 1980s.

Sun-Times files

Next Up In Obituaries
Ex-Marine from Chicago area stabbed to death outside Boston bar. ‘My brother was a beautiful person. My life is changed forever without him.’
Pervis Spann, ‘the BLUES man,’ legendary Chicago disc jockey, dead at 89 of Alzheimer’s disease; (NEW: Public viewing, services)
Palmer House Hilton hotel’s Ken Price, the ‘last of the great publicists,’ has died at 82
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Chiarito Sr., who co-founded global logistics firm Expeditors, dead at 71
Patricia Sainer, who left Bridgeport at 17 for a life in the circus, dead at 80; loved to clown, make kids laugh
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
The Latest
Preparations for the 94th Oscars red carpet arrivals area continue along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on March 24, 2022.
Other Views
Watching the Oscars, and remembering my ill-fated college acting debut
The Academy Award nominations go only to those who have developed the nearly impossible skill for concentration and immersion in an alternate reality, even as the real world is everywhere they look.
By David McGrath
March 25, 2022 06:00 PM
US-POLITICS-BIEDN
Other Views
Equal job opportunities will lead to equal pay for women
Equal jobs are the real cause of the gender and minority pay gaps, and it’s time that both sides focus on improving on those opportunities.
By Jeffery M. Leving
March 25, 2022 06:00 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sign the American Rescue Plan Act on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Columnists
Illinois Dems, GOP on opposite sides about helping state with American Rescue Plan money
Dems are boasting about using the money to pay down debt, while Republicans are complaining they didn’t get their way — when their party didn’t want the ARPA money to begin with.
By Rich Miller
March 25, 2022 05:30 PM
The Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall and Rotunda at the Chicago Cultural Center was unveiled Friday after a yearlong renovation.
Entertainment and Culture
‘Buried treasure’: Stained-glass dome at Cultural Center gleams once again
The $15 million renovation began in February 2021.
By Stefano Esposito
March 25, 2022 03:33 PM
Norberto Navarro-Torres, 30, had been detained for more than a month in Will County, which some immigration activists said was in violation of the state’s Trust Act. He was released March 23, 2022, after testifying as a witness in a trial in Will County, according to officials.
La Voz Chicago
Familia de Calumet City es reunida con un inmigrante que había sido detenido en el Condado de Will
Su madre y simpatizantes temían que Norberto Navarro-Torres regresara a la custodia de ICE.
By Elvia Malagón
March 25, 2022 03:18 PM