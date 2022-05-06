The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Second City alum and prolific character actor Mike Hagerty dies

Hagerty’s face and blue-collar Chicago accent were immediately recognizable.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Second City alum and prolific character actor Mike Hagerty dies
Actor and Second City alum Mike Hagerty died Thursday.

Actor and Second City alum Mike Hagerty died Thursday. He was set to film the upcoming season of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” in the Chicago area this spring.

HBO

Mike Hagerty, a Chicago kid who became a Second City improv star before embarking on a long careerin film and television, died Thursday.

Hagerty, who attended St. Cajetan grade school andMarist High School, starred alongside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in “Overboard” and had roles on the television hits “Friends” and “Seinfeld” — to name a few of his gigs as one of the industry’s successful character actors.

A glance at his face or the sound of his blue-collar Chicago accent could immediately spark a game of “What else was he in?”

Hagerty was 67, according to IMDB.com.

He was scheduled to be in the Chicago area in the coming weeks to film the second season of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” in Naperville and surrounding suburbs.

In a January interview about filming the show’s first season in the Chicago area, he told WMAQ-TV: “I think I put on about 20 pounds when I was there, like I’m not heavy enough already, but you get me near a Portillo’s and I just go nuts. You can’t get that food in Los Angeles.”

He added: “I’m crazy about the town, I’ve always loved Chicago ... that’s my home and it will always be my home.”

Hagerty’s family issued a statement that read, in part:”His love of his hometown Chicago and his family were the cornerstone of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Kelly Leonard, an executive with Second City, said it was a sad day for the improv community.

“Mike was so iconic, the quintessential Chicagoan. I started here as a dishwasher in 1988 and he came back whenever he was in town, and he gave you the time of the day no matter who you were. He was awesome,” said Leonard.

