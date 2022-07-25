The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Paul Sorvino, veteran actor known for ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order,’ dies at 83

Father of Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, he also appeared in ‘Reds,’ ‘Nixon’ and ‘The Rocketeer.’

By  Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
   
SHARE Paul Sorvino, veteran actor known for ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order,’ dies at 83
merlin_107244955.jpg

Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards in 2018.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.

His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement.

In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and father who was a foreman in a robe factory, Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, where he fell for the theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970.

With his 6-foot-4-inch stature, Sorvino made an impactful presence no matter the medium. In the 1970s, he acted alongside Al Pacino in “The Panic in Needle Park” and with James Caan in “The Gambler,” reteamed with Reiner in “Oh, God!” and was among the ensemble in William Friedkin’s bank robbery comedy “The Brinks Job.”

In John G. Avildsen’s “Rocky” follow-up “Slow Dancing in the Big City,” Sorvino got to play a romantic lead and use his dance training opposite professional ballerina Anne Ditchburn.

He was especially prolific in the 1990s, kicking off the decade playing Lips in Beatty’s “Dick Tracy,” Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” who was based on the real-life mobster Paul Vario, and Cerretta on 31 episodes of Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order.” He followed those with roles in “The Rocketeer,” “The Firm,” “Nixon,” which got him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” as Juliet’s father, Fulgencio Capulet.

Beatty would turn to Sorvino often, enlisting him again for his political satire “Bulworth,” which came out in 1998, and his 2016 Hollywood love letter “Rules Don’t Apply.” Sorvino also appeared in James Gray’s “The Immigrant.”

Sorvino had three children from his first marriage, including Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino. He also directed and starred in a film written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino and featuring his son Michael Sorvino.

When he learned that Mira Sorvino had been among the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein, “Would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

He was proud of his daughter and cried when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite” in 1996. He the Los Angeles Times that night that he didn’t have the words to express how he felt.

“They don’t exist in any language that I’ve ever heard — well, maybe Italian,” he said.

Next Up In Obituaries
Bob Rafelson, Monkees co-creator and ‘Five Easy Pieces’ director, dies at 89
Dwight Smith, outfielder on Cubs’ 1989 division winner, dies at 58
Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame and Chiefs linebacker, dies at 76
Reginald W. ‘Sonny’ Burke, Smokey Robinson’s longtime pianist, arranger, dead at 76
Taurean Blacque dies: Actor played Detective Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues’
Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in ‘Elvis,’ found dead at 44
The Latest
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Columnists
Congress must protect the freedom to marry
Anti-equality groups have never accepted the Court’s 2015 ruling that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry under the 14th Amendment and that states cannot ban same-sex marriage.
By Ben Jealous
 
INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Letters to the Editor
Congress must pass more funding for international COVID-19 vaccination
Although the last relief package included crucial foreign assistance to undergird the global response to the pandemic, such efforts have slowed down. The United States must take the lead in helping those who need it the most.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_102944029.jpg
Bears
Will Bears arrow be pointing up or down after 2022? Our annual test of fans’ optimism
With the Bears in rebuild mode under new general manager Ryan Poles, it seems like they can only go up from here. But it’s the Bears — you just never know.
By Mark Potash
 
Brown Line trains are bypassing Paulina
Crime
Again, a rider on a CTA Red Line train uses a knife to fend off group of robbers, this time killing an attacker, police say
Monday’s attack was the second on a Red Line train in three days.
By David Struett
 
Dyanla Rainey at Marshall’s state championship celebration in 2018.
High School Basketball
Former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey shot and killed in her driveway
Dyanla Rainey was shot at her home on the 700 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood and died at Loyola University Medical Center. Police haven’t released any information to the family yet.
By Michael O’Brien
 