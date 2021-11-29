Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris won’t seek reelection

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris on Monday announced he will not seek reelection after 15 years in that chamber.

Harris, D-Chicago, has served in the House since 2006 representing a North Side district that includes all or parts of Uptown, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square North Center, West Ridge and Bowmanville.

In a statement, Harris said he made the announcement Monday so people who are thinking about running for office “have time to think and prepare.”

“There is much more to accomplish and we have a young, diverse group of leaders who are ready to take the reins and lead,” Harris’ statement continued. “It’s time to give them the opportunity to do so.”

Harris said when he took office he was “committed to making change” and pointed to improving the lives of LGBTQ people, supporting the state’s immigrant communities and fighting “for those who for so long have been ignored.”

“As I look back at my time in Springfield, I can confidently say that I was fortunate to do that and more,” Harris said. “As a proud member of the Democratic caucus, I can say we stood together and worked toward change over the course of eight General Assemblies, four governors, two recessions and a global pandemic. ... I’m most proud to have served my district and demonstrated that good government matters — that, with thoughtful policy, we can improve lives and make a more just society together.”

Harris plans to finish his current term and said serving in the House has been “an honor of a lifetime.”

His time as majority leader in the House under former Speaker Michael Madigan and current Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch made him the first openly gay member of the legislative leadership team. He is also HIV positive.

Harris was the chief sponsor of legislation that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the state. That law took effect in 2014.

Recently he has been a sponsor of legislation that allows transgender Illinoisans to correct their birth certificates and teamed up with state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, to sponsor another piece of legislation barring schools from discriminating against hairstyles “historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture,” according to the language of the bill.