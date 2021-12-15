 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Veteran developer takes Thompson Center challenge in stride

During 40 years of work in the Chicago area, Michael Reswchke has tackled many major projects and survived market downturns.

By David Roeder
Michael Reschke speaks to reporters at Wednesday’s Thompson Center announcement with Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Michael Reschke, a Chicago developer for 40 years, could find himself in the public eye like never before for taking on the James R. Thompson Center.

He said it’s a unique and exciting challenge, but not an intimidating one. Reschke said the $280 million budget for renovating the building doesn’t faze him.

Reschke has had bigger projects and many ups and downs in commercial real estate, including a foreclosure suit this year involving 208 S. LaSalle St., a building he has redeveloped. Reschke said he expects the suit to be settled soon. He’s always bounced back.

Asked what project he’s most proud of, Reschke, chairman of Prime Group, without hesitation pointed to the office tower at 77 W. Wacker Drive, which opened in 1992. He brought in renowned Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill for the design. “If you go into that beautiful lobby today, you’d swear it was brand new. It’s the most gorgeous lobby in the city,” he said.

Also with Bofill, Reschke spearheaded the Citadel Center office building at 131 S. Dearborn St., which opened in 2003.

In recent years, he’s shifted to hotels, putting a JW Marriott into 208 S. LaSalle St. and a Residence Inn at 11 S. LaSalle St. Reschke has been hired to build a Riu hotel at 150 E. Ontario St. And he’s preparing to start construction on a warehouse in Huntley.

His bid for the Thompson Center reflects his abiding interest in the LaSalle Street commercial corridor. The pandemic and corporate relocations have hurt its prospects, but Reschke said it will come back.

“Next year, I think 80% to 90% of the people will be back in their offices,” he said.

“Markets go up and down. I’ve probably been through three or four major cycles.”

Over the years, Reschke tried to launch marquee projects downtown but ended up selling the properties to the eventual developers.

At age 66, Reschke said the two year-plus timetable of the Thompson Center project suits him. “I’m not interested in 20-year projects anymore,” he said.

Reschke emphasized that state government’s former hub in the Loop will need improvements from new insulated glass inside and out to a replacement of its antiquated heating and air conditioning.

“This isn’t necessarily a historic preservation,” he said. “We’re saving the building but making a lot of necessary and important changes. We’re saving the patient, but the patient will have new skin, and new guts.”

Next Up In Politics

The Latest

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

A year after the first COVID-19 vaccine marks a day of cautious celebration

While it was a moment to celebrate the progress the city has made in getting residents vaccinated, Dr. Allison Arwady said the pandemic was far from over as a large swath of people remain unvaccinated.

By Manny Ramos

The football players at College of DuPage are overlooked no more

The Chaparrals, filled with under-recruited players, now in the spotlight after winning NJCAA Division III title

By By Mike Clark | mclark@suntimes.com | @mikeclarkpreps

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights; 3 other officers still face federal trial

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.

By Associated Press

CPS sending 150K COVID test kits home with students as cases rise in district

COVID-19 cases are on the rise heading into Chicago Public Schools’ winter break, reaching by far the highest rates this school year, though they still make up only a tiny fraction of the massive district’s student enrollment.

By Nader Issa

Pritzker opts for saving Thompson Center

A development group plans to preserve the building as a mixed-use property with office, retail and hotel space — and with the state retaining about a 30% ownership.

By David Roeder and Mitchell Armentrout