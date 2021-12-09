 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Violent threats prompt Illinois lawmaker to shelve plan to make unvaccinated pay health care costs

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, said Thursday he decided not to pursue the law because of to the “unintended divisive nature” of the proposal, which led to threats against his family and even his synagogue.

By Rachel Hinton
State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook
After receiving “violent threats,” a state rep from suburban Cook County won’t pursue a proposal requiring unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay their health care expenses — including hospital bills — out of pocket if they contract COVID-19.

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, said in a Thursday statement he decided not to pursue the legislation he filed Monday because of the “unintended divisive nature” of the proposal. He filed a motion with the clerk of the Illinois House to table the measure.

He added that based on feedback and further reflection on the legislation “we need to heal as a country and work together on commonsense solutions to put the pandemic behind us.”

“Since taking office, I’ve always tried to have civil discourse with those who’ve disagreed with me,” Carroll said. “However, violent threats made against me, my family and my staff are reprehensible. I hope we can return to a more positive discourse on public health, especially when it comes to this pandemic that has tired us all.”

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Carroll said the violent threats from a “bunch of different people” included racial slurs, mentioned Carroll’s wife and children and someone even sent an email to Carroll’s rabbi, threatening the synagogue he attends.

“This is ridiculous,” Carroll said. “We just can’t have a reasonable conversation anymore, we can’t have conversations with people about these things. I’ve heard from reasonable people that do disagree with my bill — and I appreciate them being reasonable and I appreciate them making their point — but if you want to just go the route of calling people names, and calling people like racial slurs, and threatening them and things like that, it’s impossible to have conversations at that point.”

A House spokeswoman said, to her knowledge, Carroll’s decision to table the legislation is the first time a COVID-19 related bill has been pulled for consideration.

Carroll proposed amending the state’s insurance code so that “a person who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and chooses not to be vaccinated shall pay for health care expenses out-of-pocket if the person becomes hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms.”

That update would have targeted individual health or accident insurance policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

Under federal law, insurance plans, such as those offered through the Affordable Care Act’s “Marketplace,” cover treatment for preexisting medical conditions and aren’t allowed to terminate coverage for changes in a person’s health status. That includes the diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19, according to healthcare.gov.

