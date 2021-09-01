Illinois Senate advances energy legislation

While most Illinoisans were sleeping, state senators advanced a sweeping overhaul of the state’s energy sector, kicking the legislation — and further negotiations — to the House.

State Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, called the bill the “most complicated” piece of legislation he’s negotiated during his time in the Legislature. He believes House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Gov. J.B. Pritzker agree that lawmakers could get the energy proposal to the governor’s desk “in a matter of days.”

But that will require negotiations to continue and amendments to be filed in the House, which hasn’t yet set a return date to deal with the matter.

That uncertainty didn’t stop sponsor state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park, from lauding the legislation as “the most equitable, diverse and inclusive clean energy bill in the entire country.”

Hastings said the nearly 1,000-page package includes:

The creation of a statewide clean energy goal of 100% by 2050 and a renewable energy goal of 50% by 2040

Ends formula rates

Requires utilities to create a chief ethics and compliance officer who must submit annual reports to the Illinois Commerce Commission

Requires the closure of all private natural gas facilities by 2045

And provides money for the Byron, Dresden and Braidwood nuclear plants for five years.

Senate Republicans were largely against the bill, though some did vote to advance it.

Some, such as state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, took issue with the bill coming up for discussion around midnight, saying “every time something remotely controversial comes up in this chamber — midnight.”

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said, “Just when you think this legislative body couldn’t make it any harder for taxpayers and working families to stay in, and thrive in, Illinois someone writes another hyper-partisan, activist bill making it worse.”

“It’s time that we stand up for working people instead of demanding that they continue to carry the load for your woke, unrealistic agenda,” Bailey said.

“Let me ask you this: What’s going to happen when inevitably we can’t meet our base load energy demands? We will have to pay more to import dirtier energy from other states. ... This is insanity and doesn’t do a darn thing to make a significant difference for the environment, but it further destroys opportunity and our economy in Illinois.”

Harmon said the legislation sends a message that “we are serious about tackling this problem in a way that makes Illinois the epicenter of the green economy.”

In a committee meeting before the measure reached the Senate floor, environmentalists said the bill didn’t go far enough in putting people and climate first.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing the planet will continue to warm,” Juliana Pino, the policy director of the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, said Tuesday. “The status quo is not sufficient to address climate and the current bill in front of us is also not sufficient to comprehensively address climate we have to solve for that.”

Despite the division, the legislation passed 39-16 with two members voting present.

After the Senate vote, Harmon said he’s “worried that inaction is far worse than action even if we recognize there’s more work to be done.”

“I’m worried about the folks who are wondering whether they’re going to have a job tomorrow,” Harmon said. “I’m worried about the business investments here in the state of Illinois, and I’m worried about our climate and its impact not only on us and our children and grandchildren but the entire planet.”

Exelon has initiated plans to decommission its Byron and Dresden nuclear power plants because of the lack of clean energy legislation. A spokesman for the energy company said they’re still assessing the legislation and did not immediately provide a comment.

House members will likely be tasked with reworking pieces of the legislation, like those dealing with the state’s solar industry, when they begin their negotiations.

In a statement after the Senate vote, a spokeswoman for Pritzker said the governor’s office looks forward to working with members of the House to finalize an energy package “that puts consumers and climate first.”

“The governor’s office is in discussions with stakeholders to ensure that Prairie State and CWLP’s closure in 2045 includes real interim emissions reductions consistent with previous bill drafts, and is committed to working with the General Assembly to address some drafting errors in the Senate bill that the governor raised during talks today because they could have unintended legal consequences,” the statement continued.