 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bronzeville business owner said it’s taken creativity and a state grant to survive the pandemic

Trez V. Pugh III is the founder and CEO of Sip and Savor.

By Stefano Esposito
Trez V. Pugh III owns four Sip &amp; Savor coffee houses in Chicago and the south suburbs.
Trez V. Pugh III owns four Sip & Savor coffee houses in Chicago and the south suburbs.
Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

On a scale of one to 10, running a small business is, according to Trez V. Pugh III, a “15.”

That was before the pandemic, said Pugh, the founder and CEO of Sip & Savor Hospitality Group Inc. The company owns four coffee houses: two in the Bronzeville neighborhood, one in Hyde Park and a fourth in south suburban Matteson.

“You’re talking about something being tough? That’s tough squared,” said Pugh, talking inside his shop on East 47th Street on Thursday.

Pugh said he owes a lot to a state grant he received last year through Illinois’ Back to Business Program. He declined to say how much state money he received.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand at Pugh’s coffee house to celebrate the release to date of about $111 million in grant money going to small businesses across the state hit hardest by the pandemic. Much of the total $250 million is targeting minority-owned businesses.

“Government has supported small-business owners, and they deserve it,” Pritzker said. “They are the lifeblood of our economy, of economic growth and jobs.”

Pugh said the state money came in handy for a variety of things, but mostly so that he didn’t have to lay off any of his 20 employees. He also said he was forced to get creative to keep his doors open through trying times.

“You’ve got to be able to pivot,” Pugh said. “I used my space for other businesses for pop-ups that don’t have brick and mortar. I rent the space out as a venue for birthdays, baby showers and wedding events.”

Next Up In Politics

The Latest

Another $14 million settlement tied to Burge torture era

Corey Batchelor and Kevin Bailey were teenagers when they were beaten into confessing to a murder they did not commit after being tortured by detectives trained by disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

By Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm

Seth Jones’ return boosts Blackhawks as games against Wild, Avalanche loom

Jones and Dylan Strome will return from COVID-19 on Friday — and Kirby Dach might, too — as the increasingly healthy Hawks begin a brutal stretch of matchups.

By Ben Pope

Man shot by University of Chicago police officer called 911 and said he was armed and wanted to be killed by police, prosecutors say

It’s unclear whether the officer knew about the call when he spotted Rhysheen Wilson on the street waving a gun and finally firing at the officer late Tuesday morning.

By David Struett

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Peak may be over, but pain is not: Illinois records third-worst daily COVID death toll of pandemic as Omicron surge slows

While cases and hospitalizations are falling in the Omicron surge, Illinois is still losing 109 lives on average each day. "Let me be very clear: There are still more than 200 Chicagoans being newly admitted [to hospitals] every day with COVID-19," said Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "That’s very high, and almost all of those folks are unvaccinated."

By Mitchell Armentrout

White Sox affiliate Charlotte will be among Triple-A teams to use automated umpires this season

This is the highest level MLB has used to experiment with the concept.

By Associated Press