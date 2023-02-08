The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Politics News Chicago

Income tax ‘surcharge,’ other measures needed to pay down pensions, business group says

The report by the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago is a new message from a group that opposed Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the graduated income tax in 2020.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Income tax ‘surcharge,’ other measures needed to pay down pensions, business group says
Illinois_State_Capital_Springfield_08.jpg

Illinois is one of three states that charges income tax but excludes retirement income. Ending the exclusion for people with $100,000 or more in retirement income could net $1.8 billion a year, a new report finds.

Sun-Times file

Illinois lawmakers have shown fiscal discipline lately, but politically toxic tax increases must be considered to fully fund pensions and improve the state’s credit rating, senior business leaders in Chicago said in a report Wednesday.

The report by the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago said it could support income tax “surcharges” for people and companies, lasting 10 years, provided the additional revenue is earmarked mostly for pensions.

It was a notable message from a group that opposed Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan for a graduated income tax, with higher rates for higher incomes.

The Civic Committee cited Illinois’ history of “fiscal mismanagement” in opposing the plan in 2020. But the finances have improved, and the business leaders can now back higher taxes if there are “lockbox” protections for the money, said Derek Douglas, president of the Civic Committee.

Pritzker’s graduated income tax was voted down in a referendum.

Among other moves to be considered is a broadening of state sales taxes to cover more services, expanding the income tax to include retirees’ earnings and forcing members of state retirement systems to pay more for health care, the Civic Committee said.

The proposals all would raise enormous opposition. But the report said the ideas should be on the table if Illinois is to end structural deficits. It said Illinois should try to achieve a coveted AA bond rating in five years, something 80% of states have. Illinois’ BBB+ rating is the lowest among the states, despite recent upgrades.

“There are options that are put in there that are tough choices, but they are motivated by a need to deal with the pension situation we have,” Douglas said.

Douglas said his group has discussed alternatives with Democrats and Republicans in Springfield but has no commitments to sponsor legislation. “Our sense is that to do anything, it’s going to require a bipartisan approach,” he said.

Accelerating pension funding would save the state $37 billion over the next 22 years and bring the retirement plans to 100% funding levels, rather than the current target of 90%, said the report, called “Securing Illinois’ Future: Stabilizing State Finances to Promote Long-Term Growth.”

It suggested a surcharge of 0.5% on the personal income tax, currently a flat 4.95% in Illinois. Similarly, corporate income taxes of 9.5% could sustain a surcharge of 0.7%, the group said.

It said that aside from pensions, the revenue would support a buildup of the state’s Rainy Day Reserve Fund to $6 billion from the current $2 billion in five years.

Jay Henderson, retired vice chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers and an author of the report, said any suggested tax increases shouldn’t do much harm to the state’s competitiveness. He noted that Illinois’ flat income tax rate compares favorably with the rates in most other states.

Regarding pensions, Henderson said, “Illinois is the only state in the country that has a targeted funding level of 90%. Every other state has a targeted level of 100%.”

Illinois is one of three states that charges income tax but excludes retirement income. Ending the exclusion for people with $100,000 or more in retirement income could net $1.8 billion a year, the report said.

A retirement tax has long been a “third rail” for politicians to avoid, and other ideas in the report have never gained traction. But Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, said the report raises a host of issues for discussion.

“Nothing will be done this year or next year, but longterm there has got to be a reckoning with pensions,” he said. Redfield said that if Democrats maintain supermajority control of the Legislature and the governor’s office, leaders may gradually take up structural budget reforms.

Illinois’ mandated pension payments are due to rise steadily through 2045 and already account for about 21% of expenditures in the state’s General Fund, taking money that could be available for education or other needs, the Civic Committee said.


Next Up In Politics
Sun-Times/WBEZ/Telemundo Chicago/NBC5 Poll: Lightfoot’s losing hand? Bleak numbers spell trouble for reelection bid
Lightfoot scolds rivals during testy mayoral forum for trying ‘to mansplain’ and ‘treat me like I’m some child’
In the spotlight: Rolling Meadows High School student sits next to First Lady Jill Biden at State of the Union address
Takeaways from Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address: He wants to ‘finish the job’
Harry Whittington, Texas attorney shot by Dick Cheney during 2006 hunting trip, dies
Wicker Park bar sues over shutdown as public safety threat, saying city is using it as a scapegoat for a failure to control violence
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We accidentally named baby after grandpa’s mistress
The child’s horrified grandmother refuses to use the name and refers to the girl only as ‘little one.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A birdbath and angel figurines mark a special area of the Sunset Gardens of Memory cemetery in downstate Millstadt for deceased children, called Baby Land. More than 30 years ago, Johnnie Haire, the grounds supervisor, carefully painted each angel a hue of brown. He says he wanted the angels to be Black, like many of the children laid to rest there.
Downstate Illinois
In downstate town, when violence claims young lives, these men prepare the graves
Just outside St. Louis, in the southern Illinois town Millstadt, there’s a cemetery for children and teenagers, where more and more of those buried were gunshot victims.
By Cara Anthony | KHN
 
GettyImages_1200155742.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Stolen Youth’: Heartbreaking Hulu doc details how Sarah Lawrence students fell under the spell of a cruel manipulator
Video clips show bright young people surrendering themselves to Larry Ray’s brainwashing techniques and psychological and physical abuse.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (left); Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center); U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia right).
Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ/Telemundo Chicago/NBC5 Poll: Lightfoot’s losing hand? Bleak numbers spell trouble for reelection bid
With the election less than three weeks away, three out of five voters disapprove of the job the mayor has done in her first term, more than half hold an unfavorable opinion of her and 71% think the city is on the wrong track.
By Tina Sfondeles and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
DEBATE_020823_6.jpg
Elections
Lightfoot scolds rivals during testy mayoral forum for trying ‘to mansplain’ and ‘treat me like I’m some child’
The debate included many personal attacks, mainly directed toward and between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and ex-Chicago schools boss Paul Vallas. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia was in Washington for the State of the Union address.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 