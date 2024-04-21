The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024

Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Andrew Davis (pictured in 2020) served as Lyric Opera of Chicago music director from 2000 to 2021.
Music
Andrew Davis, longtime Lyric Opera music director, dies at 80
British conductor, who led nearly 700 Lyric performances of 62 operas, died in Chicago from leukemia.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 