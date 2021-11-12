Bulls dealing with Nikola Vucevic sidelined in NBA’s health protocols

SAN FRANCISCO – Zach LaVine was going with the “fingers-crossed’’ approach.

Considering all the obstacles that have been thrown the guard’s way since late last season, it’s as good as any.

The Bulls were still dealing with the idea that All-Star center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and immediately went into the health and safety protocol. That meant life without their big man for at least the duration of this road trip, but also the concerns that other members of the roster could be hit.

LaVine knows that all too well, as he was sidelined last April when he tested positive, basically missing any faint hope the Bulls had of a playoff push.

“Yeah it sucks man,’’ LaVine said after the Friday morning shootaround. “Obviously just wishing for his health, first off, for him and his family. And then we’re just going to have to battle and work this out without him until he gets back. Big blow, obviously. He’s one of the main pieces of our team. I just feel like that last game he was getting his rhythm back and everything like that. So it just sucks.

“We’ve been wearing our masks a lot. Obviously we have got a lot of tests done the last couple days and it seems like everybody has been safe. Fingers crossed. Obviously you hope nothing like [a spread] happens. Obviously it can, but I think that’s worst-case scenario.’’

Coach Billy Donovan spoke to Vucevic on Thursday and had a text exchange with him before the shootaround, and said the center was only experiencing cold-like symptoms.