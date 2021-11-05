Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has passing fancy, shooting slump or not

Nikola Vucevic isn’t worried about his shooting numbers.

The Bulls big man knows they’ll get better and the slump won’t last. The numbers he cares the most about? The 4.5 assist per game, and the 6-2 record. The rest will all fall into place.

“There are many ways you can impact the game, screening and doing other things that I can to just help the team,’’ Vucevic said on Friday. “But I think when you have so much talent around you, you have to adjust a little bit, change your game and play a different way, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.’’

If the 4.5 assists would hold up the entire season that would be a career high for Vucevic. The numbers he hopes don’t hold up? The 38.9% shooting from the field and the 28.1% from three-point range.

That’s why coach Billy Donovan said after the loss to Philadelphia that not only does he believe in Vucevic as a scorer, but wants teammates to search him out a bit more to help him get out of the slump.

“I think it’s just us learning to play with each other,’’ Vucevic said. “For some of the guys maybe it’s an adjustment to play with a big man who can pop and shoot and space the floor as much as I do. It’s learning to play together and building that chemistry.

“There were games I had a lot of shots and last game I didn’t have as many. But nothing to worry about. We talked about it, the concern is we can see that and feel we can help the team offensively a lot … just one game, so no big deal.’’