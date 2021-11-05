 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has passing fancy, shooting slump or not

The center knows that his shooting numbers are down, but as long as the team is winning and he’s sharing the ball, it’s just a matter of time before that turns around.

By Joe Cowley

Nikola Vucevic isn’t worried about his shooting numbers.

The Bulls big man knows they’ll get better and the slump won’t last. The numbers he cares the most about? The 4.5 assist per game, and the 6-2 record. The rest will all fall into place.

“There are many ways you can impact the game, screening and doing other things that I can to just help the team,’’ Vucevic said on Friday. “But I think when you have so much talent around you, you have to adjust a little bit, change your game and play a different way, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.’’

If the 4.5 assists would hold up the entire season that would be a career high for Vucevic. The numbers he hopes don’t hold up? The 38.9% shooting from the field and the 28.1% from three-point range.

That’s why coach Billy Donovan said after the loss to Philadelphia that not only does he believe in Vucevic as a scorer, but wants teammates to search him out a bit more to help him get out of the slump.

“I think it’s just us learning to play with each other,’’ Vucevic said. “For some of the guys maybe it’s an adjustment to play with a big man who can pop and shoot and space the floor as much as I do. It’s learning to play together and building that chemistry.

“There were games I had a lot of shots and last game I didn’t have as many. But nothing to worry about. We talked about it, the concern is we can see that and feel we can help the team offensively a lot … just one game, so no big deal.’’

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Rookie RT Larry Borom lauded for ‘very good’ first start

"There was zero hesitation from him," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said.

By Patrick Finley

The Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu is just another ‘Chicago kid’ defying the odds

Picked in the second round out of Illinois, Dosunmu was joining a deep backcourt and looking like he would be getting minutes in the G-League. Eights games in, however, he’s doing all he can to be another Chicago basketball player bringing that fearless attitude to the court, and going off-script the entire way.

By Joe Cowley

Man chased family, causing crash that killed 16-year-old girl: Prosecutors

Josue Mendoza Barrera, 26, terrorized the family after he followed their Dodge Charger in his minivan when they left a Walgreen’s parking lot following a Chicago White Sox game, prosecutors said Friday.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Man fatally shot in Chatham

The 44-year-old was found about 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his body in the 300 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Coordinator: Bears ‘gonna have a hard time’ unless pass game improves

Their broken passing attack is the worst in the league — and has been that way for almost six weeks.

By Patrick Finley

Don’t be surprised if jury accepts Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim

It’s hard — without resorting to the use of a profanity referring to a bodily orifice — to describe most of the people involved in this case.

By Mark Brown