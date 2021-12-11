MLB players are locked out, but not our quizzes

1. Which member of the White Sox took the most called strikes last season?

a. Jose Abreu c. Yasmani Grandal

b. Yoan Moncada d. Andrew Vaughn

2. Major League Baseball’s first strike was in 1972. It lasted from April 1 to April 13. Each of the following players was born in 1972. Which one was born during the strike?

a. Manny Ramirez c. Chipper Jones

b. Tony Clark d. Jason Varitek

3. Which Cubs pitcher threw the most strikes while on the team in the 2021 season?

a. Zach Davies c. Alec Mills

b. Adbert Alzolay d. Kyle Hendricks

4. In 1980, a Major League Baseball strike lasted from April 1 to April 8, but a full season was played. Which pitchers won the Cy Young Award for their respective league?

a. Steve Carlton c. Steve Howe

b. Steve Stone d. Steve Trachsel

5. The 1981 baseball strike resulted in a bizarre split-season in which the two teams with the best overall records in the National League did not make the postseason. Who were those two teams?

a. Cubs c. Reds

b. Cardinals d. Pirates

6. LaMarr Hoyt died Nov. 29. In 1983, he had 24 wins for the American League West champion White Sox and won the Cy Young Award. That season, he was one of two 20-plus-game winners for the South Siders. Who was the other?

a. Richard Dotson c. Tom Seaver

b. Floyd Bannister d. Britt Burns

7. Let’s assume for a moment that the universal DH becomes part of baseball next season. That would mean the last Cubs pitcher to pick up a base hit was …

a. Adrian Sampson c. Cory Abbott

b. Alec Mills d. Justin Steele

ANSWERS

1. On 460 occasions in 2021, Yoan Moncada heard the ump say ‘‘Steeerike!’’

2. Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek was born April 11.

3. Kyle Hendricks threw 1,889 strikes.

4. Steve Carlton won the Cy Young Award with the world champion Phillies. Steve Stone won the American League award with the Orioles.

5. The Reds finished 66-42 overall, the best record in the National League West. The Cardinals finished 59-43-1, the best record in the NL East. Neither team made the postseason.

6. Richard Dotson won 22 games that season for the Sox and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

7. Justin Steele singled Sept. 30, but Cory Abbott’s infield single in the third inning Oct. 1 gave him the honors.