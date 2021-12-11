 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

MLB players are locked out, but not our quizzes

With baseball enduring labor pains, here’s a way to stay sharp with your knowledge.

By Bill Chuck
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox Justin Casterline/Getty Images

1. Which member of the White Sox took the most called strikes last season?

a. Jose Abreu c. Yasmani Grandal

b. Yoan Moncada d. Andrew Vaughn

2. Major League Baseball’s first strike was in 1972. It lasted from April 1 to April 13. Each of the following players was born in 1972. Which one was born during the strike?

a. Manny Ramirez c. Chipper Jones

b. Tony Clark d. Jason Varitek

3. Which Cubs pitcher threw the most strikes while on the team in the 2021 season?

a. Zach Davies c. Alec Mills

b. Adbert Alzolay d. Kyle Hendricks

4. In 1980, a Major League Baseball strike lasted from April 1 to April 8, but a full season was played. Which pitchers won the Cy Young Award for their respective league?

a. Steve Carlton c. Steve Howe

b. Steve Stone d. Steve Trachsel

5. The 1981 baseball strike resulted in a bizarre split-season in which the two teams with the best overall records in the National League did not make the postseason. Who were those two teams?

a. Cubs c. Reds

b. Cardinals d. Pirates

6. LaMarr Hoyt died Nov. 29. In 1983, he had 24 wins for the American League West champion White Sox and won the Cy Young Award. That season, he was one of two 20-plus-game winners for the South Siders. Who was the other?

a. Richard Dotson c. Tom Seaver

b. Floyd Bannister d. Britt Burns

7. Let’s assume for a moment that the universal DH becomes part of baseball next season. That would mean the last Cubs pitcher to pick up a base hit was …

a. Adrian Sampson c. Cory Abbott

b. Alec Mills d. Justin Steele

ANSWERS

1. On 460 occasions in 2021, Yoan Moncada heard the ump say ‘‘Steeerike!’’

2. Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek was born April 11.

3. Kyle Hendricks threw 1,889 strikes.

4. Steve Carlton won the Cy Young Award with the world champion Phillies. Steve Stone won the American League award with the Orioles.

5. The Reds finished 66-42 overall, the best record in the National League West. The Cardinals finished 59-43-1, the best record in the NL East. Neither team made the postseason.

6. Richard Dotson won 22 games that season for the Sox and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

7. Justin Steele singled Sept. 30, but Cory Abbott’s infield single in the third inning Oct. 1 gave him the honors.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Sean Johnson is leading man with defining role

Ex-Fire goalie is one win from glory with New York City FC.

By Brian Sandalow

It’s shun and games in sports betting

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins angers many in the industry with comments against for-profit players.

By Rob Miech

Aaron spoiling production

Packers QB Rodgers is a must-see NFL all-time great, but his anti-vax nonsense has been a real buzzkill.

By Rick Telander

We must join in outrage, and call out violence at every turn

The anti-snitching philosophy that prevails in too many communities cannot stand. Outsiders are not invading our communities. It’s us, and it’s on us to stop it, like Chinatown did.

By Laura Washington

This could be Bears QB Justin Fields’ last chance to land a punch on Aaron Rodgers

But Fields’ entered the rivalry with good timing. The upstarts don’t always get a chance against the legends they’re chasing. Rodgers is the one he’ll spend his career trying to catch within this rivalry.

By Jason Lieser

Bears offense needs to show some life at Lambeau

Even if you contain Aaron Rodgers, you still need to outscore him, and Matt Nagy’s offense has not been very good at that — against the Packers or anybody, for that matter.

By Mark Potash