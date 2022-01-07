 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

Veteran DeMar DeRozan continues showing off solid Bulls chemistry

Rather than relaxing on a night off, DeRozan made the trip down to Illinois to support teammate Ayo Dosunmu and his number getting retired. Coach Billy Donovan wasn’t the least bit surprised.

By Joe Cowley

It was so DeMar DeRozan.

On a well-needed night off for the Bulls forward, the veteran still made his way 137 miles down to the University of Illinois to be there for teammate Ayo Dosunmu, who had his number retired.

An act that didn’t surprise Billy Donovan in the slightest.

“It’s not like it’s right around the corner,’’ the Bulls coach said. “The selflessness for him to share in that speaks to who DeMar is as a teammate, and because it was out there publicly a lot of people don’t see the investment DeMar makes – and not only DeMar, but the rest of our guys – make inside to each other. That speaks volumes of who he is as a teammate and who he is as a guy.’’

DeRozan has been Dosunmu’s biggest supporter since Day 1 of training camp, almost warning the rest of the league of what was coming from the second-round pick. He’s been a mentor, and on Thursday he was one of his biggest fans.

“I was a fan of his before we were even teammates, while he was here, what they did last year and the year before that, so for him to be my teammate, me understanding the importance of getting your jersey retired, it was definitely an honor for me to be here and see him make that happen,’’ DeRozan told a reporter in attendance.

Just another example of the secret sauce of why Donovan continued to praise his group.

Admittedly a very vague term that gets thrown around far too often, chemistry in the locker room is often debated as being organic and leading to winning or winning leading to good chemistry.

Donovan had his own take on it and why it’s been so important to the hot start by the Bulls this season.

“We’ve just got guys that are really approachable, they’re all really good guys,’’ Donovan said. “They’re all selfless, and they want to do what’s best for the team. When you have that kind of mentality it’s easy to create chemistry. It’s coming back after Labor Day, it’s spending time, it’s going out to dinners. All those things add up to where you get to know each other beyond just playing in between the lines.

“It’s interesting: I went out with a guy who was working with us in Oklahoma City, I went out to watch the Seattle Seahawks practice, and I talked to [cornerback] Richard Sherman after practice, and I was talking to him about the defense, and I asked, ‘How come you guys were so close and why was it you guys played so hard for each other?’ He said, ‘Because I know every single guy on that defense. I know their wives, I know their kids, and when you have those kinds of relationships you’re playing for that next guy.’ I couldn’t agree anymore with him on that.’’

Guaranteed

The Bulls guaranteed the contract of Matt Thomas for the rest of the season before the game with the Wizards, and Donovan said it was an easy decision by his front office.

“There was a period of time where he was clearly out of the rotation, and then with some of these health and safety protocols and different guys going down – I’ve always said this about Matt, he’s always kept himself ready,’’ Donovan said. “He’s reliable, he puts a lot of work in to keep himself ready, and he’s outstanding shooter, a great locker room guy, great team guy. I’m happy for him because he’s put a lot of work in.’’

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

CPS classes canceled Monday but Lightfoot says CTU negotiations ‘must be concluded this weekend’

"Based on extremely limited staffing we are unable to open our school for instruction or activities on Monday, January 10. We are hopeful this impasse will be resolved in the near future," one principal told families.

By Nader Issa and Manny Ramos

Up, up and astray? If COVID-19 surge doesn’t peak soon, weary health care workers fear it ‘would be absolutely cataclysmic’

"We haven’t peaked yet. We’re filling up more and more beds," said Dr. Sajal Tanna of Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "Everybody is stretched incredibly thin. I honestly don’t know if there is much more room to stretch."

By Mitchell Armentrout

Despite constant losses, Blackhawks have no choice but to maintain hope

Realistically, the Blackhawks are already doomed. But their remaining 48 games this season will feel interminable if they don’t convince themselves otherwise.

By Ben Pope

Bears coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace ‘collaborated’ on this mess

The Bears are 48-64 in Pace’s seven seasons, which is tied for the eighth-worst record in the NFL over that span. It’s hard to rationalize disentangling his fate from Nagy’s

By Jason Lieser

More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting, ignored numerous warning signs about Ethan Crumbley and instead bought him a gun that was used to kill four students and injure others on Nov. 30, a prosecutor said.

By Associated Press

Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

A few dozen supporters cheered Arbery’s family as they exited onto the courthouse steps. "Today your son has made history, because we have people who are being held accountable for lynching a Black man in America!" said Benjamin Crump, a civil attorney representing the family.

By Associated Press