The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Sports NBA

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball makes positive strides, but still a lot of unknowns

According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Ball has started doing some work on the treadmill in the water and moving forward from his September left knee surgery, but that doesn’t mean there’s a clearer picture of when - or if - he’ll return this season.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls’ Lonzo Ball makes positive strides, but still a lot of unknowns
Lonzo Ball

BOSTON – Billy Donovan has hope.

That’s going to have to do for now.

While Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and his injured left knee were making positive strides, according to the coach, there is still an unknown. It’s that unknown that the organization has no choice but to keep operating in.

“Everything is very, very optimistic right now,’’ Donovan said of Ball’s status on Friday. “I think there are things that he is able to do that he feels a lot freer that he did prior to the surgery. The biggest part was allowing the incision inside of his knee to heal. And then he started to do some things. He has done some running on a treadmill in the water, which is a positive sign. There are things he’s doing that he wasn’t able to do.’’

But what Donovan and the medical staff still aren’t able to do was offer up a more detailed timeline.

Ball had the second surgery on Sept. 28, and was given a re-evaluation date of four-to-six weeks. While the Bulls have been working with Ball’s team evaluating him on a daily basis in that window, there are still major obstacles that have to be figured out. Many of those won’t come until the guard is able to start basketball activity and really test his discomfort level.

That’s why when Donovan was flat-out asked if he thought Ball would even play this season, he responded, “I’m hopeful.’’

Vague? Cryptic? It can be taken in many ways. Or simply that too much is still up in the air.

What Donovan was clear about was that when Ball told the media leading up to the surgery that he wasn’t going to rush back, all sides involved are on that same page. This wasn’t a situation where Ball’s team wanted one thing as far as a timetable and the Bulls want another.

“When guys get second opinions and you have other really smart people in the room talking and collaborating and working together, you have more minds involved,’’ Donovan said. “Certainly he’s going to be the driver of how he’s feeling. And his communication is going to be very important. But along with him, the doctor in LA, our medical staff, our orthopedic surgeon, they’re all going to communicate. Very much so everybody is on the same page.’’

MASH unit

The Ball injury wasn’t the only one that still had more questions than answers surrounding it.

Andre Drummond injured his left shoulder midway through the loss to San Antonio last week – a game in which he remarkably finished – and while the MRI showed it was a left shoulder sprain, the initial feeling was it would be days.

Days could now easily be weeks for the reserve center.

“Obviously the MRI was clean, it’s a sprain, but what happens is he probably had way better mobility the following morning and then there was a period of time it just got worse, which is normal with a sprain,’’ Donovan said, when asked why the reports went south days after the injury happened. “So he’s still having difficulty raising his arm over his head, and as a big guy that rebounds like he does, they just want to be cautious of him ever getting yanked back and it turning out to be something more significant.’’

As for back-up guard Coby White, he was still dealing with a deep thigh contusion, and missed his third-straight game. White remained day-to-day.

Next Up In Sports
IHSA state football playoff scores
Dave Butz, former Maine South, Purdue and NFL star, dies at 72
GM Ryan Poles completes initial phase of rebuild, so what’s next for Bears?
Big Game Hunting: No. 1 Tennessee (really?) aims to turn the tables on mighty Georgia
Bears get starting OL Cody Whitehair, Larry Borom back for Dolphins game
White Sox new manager keen on creating new culture in 2023
The Latest
merlin_24521433.jpg
Chicago
Judge orders sweeping document ‘dump’ in 2011 cop murder case
‘Just gather it all,’ judge tells lawyer for city, as lawyers for men charged with cop’s 2011 murder allege CPD hid files.
By Andy Grimm
 
Illinois AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer Pat Devaney speaks at a press conference about the workers rights amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot at the Chicago Federation of Labor. Monday, October 24, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Columnists
Illinois Policy Institute’s strategy with Workers’ Rights Amendment mirrors what House Dems have done in the past
I don’t blame the House Democrats for opening the historical door to this Illinois Policy Institute line of attack. But this sort of thing has to stop, although I doubt it will until voters start punishing those who use it.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneed.jpg
Columnists
Illinois governors in their own words
Sneed provides remembrances of interviews with chief executives going back to Richard Ogilvie.
By Michael Sneed
 
A man was fatally shot after an argument Nov. 3, 2022 in Chatham on the South Side.
Crime
Male shot and killed in Kenwood
The age of the victim wasn’t immediately available, police said. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Mary Norkol
 
Kenwood’s Mako Grant (9) runs against Perspectives.
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the second round.
By Michael O’Brien
 