Some Lonzo Ball injury progress, but Bulls staying pat at point guard

When Billy Donovan says the Lonzo Ball rehab progress remains slow, he’s not underselling it.

According to the Bulls coach, Ball has gone from shooting set shots on the practice court to now “jumping a little bit’’ on those shots. He’s also started some light jogging, as opposed to just jogging on the antigravity treadmill.

“It is progressing, it’s just really slow,’’ Donovan said on Friday. “But there have definitely been some improvements and he’s physically doing more than the last time we spoke.’’

That doesn’t mean there’s a timetable for a possible Ball return this season, and it doesn’t mean that the Bulls are writing that off, either.

It just is.

Like most Ball updates the past few months, there’s just not a lot of positive to take from them. Since undergoing a second surgery on his left knee in less than a year, the only definites have been the point guard last played a game on Jan. 14, and Ball admittedly was going to take his time making sure everything was right before he returned.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, that has left a vacancy at that point guard spot, especially late in games, and it doesn’t appear to be a vacancy they are looking to fill from the outside anytime soon.

Against the Pistons, second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu earned the start, but that was also because Alex Caruso was just returning from the concussion protocol and a shoulder sprain. Caruso had been the usual starter, with Donovan going with a point-guard-by-committee approach.

That’s also the mentality Donovan has been closing games with, using Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to bring the ball up the court and initiate the offense depending on the actions in the set.

Veteran Goran Dragic is the closest the Bulls have to a true point guard with Ball sidelined, and has a plus-33 in plus/minus to prove it. The issue with Dragic is his age and the amount of minutes they feel comfortable giving him.

A lot can happen organizationally between now and the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but Donovan made it sound like there hasn’t been a lot of discussion in the point guard shopping department.

“Having Chris Paul for a year [back in Donovan’s Oklahoma City days], that’s like Hall-of-Fame, prototypical point guard, like the best to do it,’’ Donovan said, when discussing the makeup of his current Bulls roster. “Ayo’s kind of been a combo guy, Coby [White’s] been a combo guy … I would put Lonzo in that position of a kind of a true pure point guard. Alex has played there some as well. But I feel like there’s enough there that we can manage that position with what we have.

“But like is Ayo like a pure point guard? Can he get better? Absolutely. Coby I think was there, is he better off the ball? He can kind of do both. But I feel comfortable enough that whoever is back there can orchestrate and organize us.’’

Wellness check

Ball news aside, the Bulls did continue to get healthier on Friday, with Caruso cleared to return, as well as Javonte Green having no setbacks with his right knee after he just returned.

White (left knee soreness) and Patrick Williams (left shoulder bruise) were each banged up, but played their normal rotation spots.

Only Derrick Jones Jr. remained on the shelf, as the forward was still slowed with a left ankle injury that he suffered last week.

