Behind Zach LaVine’s 43, Bulls finally pull away late to beat Pistons

It should have been an easy night.

Then again, there should have been a lot more easier nights this season.

That’s just not how this Bulls roster chooses to operate.

Pick a reason: Lack of urgency, taking weaker teams for granted, or maybe this is just what NBA mediocrity looks like.

After planting the flag on their signature victory of the season on Wednesday – a come-from-behind overtime win over Milwaukee – the Bulls (16-19) chose to spend the first three quarters of the game going back and forth with the nine-win Pistons.

The same nine-win Pistons that were already without Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo because of a bench-clearing brawl earlier this week, and have been missing prized sophomore guard Cade Cunningham for most of the year with a stress fracture in his left leg.

Easy pickings on paper?

At least for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine it was, as the guard scored 18 in the first quarter, finishing Friday night with a season-high 43 points in the eventual 132-118 win.

Besides the scoring, LaVine also added six assists to his box score.

“You don’t always want to have [these close games],’’ LaVine said afterward. “[The Pistons] were making some tough shots, but I think the last four minutes we really locked in and got some good stops.

“On any given night any one of us can go off for a game like that. You don’t want to count on it, but I think offensively we’re fine each and every game. One of us three or four are capable of having a good game, can carry the offense.’’

Now, if they can only find that consistency with the defense.

The frustration was the Bulls still not showing a killer instinct in putting lesser teams away, especially on the defensive end. They already have losses to Orlando, San Antonio and Oklahoma City on the resume, and then let Minnesota put 150 on them last week.

Yet, they also had a 7-1 record against Miami, Milwaukee, Boston and Brooklyn this season.

Head-scratching?

Definitely.

Especially after the Bulls opened up the first quarter outscoring Detroit 33-25, only to turn around and let the Pistons put 33 on a shaky defensive effort in the second. And as far as the response out of the halftime locker room, it didn’t exactly resemble a team that was seemingly finding itself just before the halfway point.

Detroit came out in that third and put another 34 up on the Bulls defense.

Nursing a three-point lead going into the final stanza, however, some sort of order was finally restored, as Andre Drummond played like the Drummond the Pistons remembered having for all those years with a nasty dunk-and-foul to start the fourth.

After Coby White hit a three-pointer with 10:40 left, the Bulls lead was up to nine and it appeared the route would finally be on.

But not these Bulls.

A Saddiq Bey three-pointer and Bojan Bogdanovic lay-up with 5:32 left again tied the game up.

Normalcy was finally displayed, and DeMar DeRozan was to thank for that, as the team’s closer hit a 14-footer and then made two free throws to spark the final push, as the Bulls went on an 11-1 run to finally leave Detroit lost in the woods.

“I think defensively, when we’re all locked in then we’re going to be good,’’ LaVine said.

And while it wasn’t pretty, the big picture was the Bulls have now won five of their last six games, despite what the Detroit showing looked like most of the night.

“I thought we finished well,’’ coach Billy Donovan said. “I think the rebounding and the fouling was something we can be better at.’’

