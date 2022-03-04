Chicago’s ‘Bruise Brothers’ make starting debut Friday against Bucks

There were still two more meetings with Milwaukee this season, a home-and-home left with Cleveland, and the likes of Philadelphia and Toronto remaining on the schedule.

All with frontcourts that have already been matchup problems for the Bulls this season, as well as teams that Billy Donovan knows he could potentially see in the playoffs.

So debuting the “Bruise Brothers’’ in the second quarter Thursday in Atlanta felt right for the coach.

Nikola Vucevic and Tristan Thompson had exactly one practice in Miami to get it together, had about six minutes against the Hawks to see how it worked, and then Donovan doubled down on the duo, actually starting them on Friday.

If teaming the two bigs together has staying power that remained to be seen, but it’s definitely a look that Donovan wants to keep playing with, especially with certain matchups.

And what he was quick to point out was it wasn’t a reflection of Javonte Green

“I think Javonte’s done a great job,’’ Donovan said of the new look. “It probably has a little less to do with him.’’

Donovan did have two bigs starting last season when they acquired Daniel Theis at the deadline, but explained why that didn’t work out as well as anticipated. Theis played a physical style of basketball, but also wanted to play in space like Vucevic. Thompson’s game is much less complicated.

“I think Tristan’s role is pretty defined and pretty clear – he’s a physical screener/roller to the rim,’’ Donovan said. “One, it’s something we probably need to take a look at, both short-term and long-term. And the other part of it too is there’s going to be nights and games that we’re playing against bigger teams and we may need some of that.’’

The Bucks fit that description up front even without a true center, just because of their length. That allowed Donovan to use the 6-foot-5 Green off the bench.

For it to evolve into something substantial, however, it definitely needed some more practice time, especially in the offensive sets. There were a few basic high-lows, but still a lot more actions to add.

“I’ve done it before with [Kevin Love in Cleveland], and I think Vooch and K-Love have a lot of similarities in terms of being a big that can pick-and-pop, can roll, can pass and make plays,’’ Thompson said. “So for me, I’ve done it before at a very high level with K-Love, been to four [NBA] Finals and held the Larry O’Brien [Championship Trophy] doing it. I think it helps us rebounding wise and with me I can switch and guard one through five, so I think it helps us defensively.

“I think we just gotta keep building that continuity.’’

Punching the clock

Zach LaVine might not have enjoyed the Jim Boylen coaching experience, but he wasn’t holding grudges.

Even when told that Boylen recently admitted in a story that he was “really hard on Zach, coached him hard,’’ LaVine stayed away from taking shots at a relationship that was broken very early on.

“I feel like I’m always one of the most coachable guys on the team,’’ LaVine said. “I’m one of the hardest-working. And I put my team before I put myself. I think Jim coaches all his players hard. I wish him all the success. I know he did a good job with [Team] USA. I don’t know what his comments meant. But yeah, he coached a lot of guys hard. I don’t care. I’m going to go out there and be Zach LaVine regardless.’’

