The embarrassments continue to pile up for Bulls with one game left

It was hard to fathom that this was a first-place team in the Eastern Conference at one point.

And not just for a game or two, but weeks.

It was hard to remember that DeMar DeRozan was in the running for top three MVP consideration. The veteran was seemingly playing hero on a night basis.

It was hard to recall that the Bulls had one of the grimiest defenses in the NBA out of the gate. They were disruptive and tenacious, playing with the mentality of 48 minutes of hell.

So much has changed with Bulls basketball, and so quickly.

Friday just continued to make so many good memories suddenly forgettable.

In one of the more embarrassing first halves in recent team history – and yes, that included the Jim Boylen Era – the playoff-bound Bulls continued to look completely disinterested with the idea that the organization would be playing in the postseason for the first time in five years in just over a week.

Ready or not?

That’s a big check mark in the “not’’ box.

The Hornets beat the Bulls 133-117 at the United Center, but the final score told very little about what went on.

To say that the Bulls looked to be sleepwalking on defense throughout most of the first half would be an injustice to sleepwalking.

Charlotte got whatever and wherever they wanted to, evident by the fact that they hit their first 11 shots to start the game, led by Lonzo Ball’s younger brother, LaMelo, who had 15 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-3 from three-point range.

If giving up 39 in the opening stanza wasn’t bad enough, how about a 40-spot in the second quarter to trail by 31 at one point.

The three-pointer, in the paint, dunks, the Hornets offense looked like a lay-up line at one point, and all the Bulls (45-36) starters could do was shake their heads in disbelief.

And just like that, the once first-place Bulls team was now officially locked into the No. 6 seed with the Toronto win. The MVP-candidate in DeRozan? He looked exhausted from carrying the load most of the season. The defense? What defense?

Coach Billy Donovan obviously wasn’t thrilled with the latest performance, but took the high road and fell on the sword.

Donovan said that he went over all the defensive coverages that he wanted against the Hornets at the morning shootaround, but must not have been clear enough in relaying that to his players.

“I don’t blame them at all,’’ Donovan said. “I blame myself.’’

A message he reiterated several times, at one point insisting that he thought he was very clear with what he wanted in the defensive game plan, but in watching the game, he must not have been.

Admirable, but not accurate.

“Am I saying the whole game is on me? No, I’m not saying that at all,’’ Donovan said. “This is my truth. In sitting there and watching the game, what we covered we did not do well enough. I feel that is my responsibility. I’m always going to look at myself.’’

But this was bigger than just a slip-up against Charlotte. In losing four straight with one regular-season game left, the Bulls had a history of struggling against the elite teams this season. Now they are simply struggling against anyone.

“We got our ass beat, simple as that,’’ DeRozan said. “They attacked us, we couldn’t guard them. They had their way. It sucks, but that’s what happened.

“We’re getting to a place where you gotta get over it. It’s gonna have to click. You have to understand the moment of what we’re going into. This is on us. We’re the ones that are out there, the players.’’

