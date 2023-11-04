Baseball quiz celebrates sombreros, golden and platinum

I was doing some research for this week’s quiz on sombreros. OK, stop laughing; the Quizmaster actually does do some prep work for the quiz each week. In my work, I discovered that, before the start of this World Series, there have been 100 sombreros in postseason history.
For those unaware of what I’m writing about, the golden sombrero is the name awarded for striking out four times in one game. The platinum sombrero is given to a player who strikes out five times in a game. In postseason history, there have been 95 golden sombreros and five platinum sombreros. That equals 100, according to my math.
So we’re celebrating (and wearing, if you so choose) sombreros this week. Have fun and learn a lot. Or have fun and whiff a lot.
The Latest
This offseason, Copper’s fire is being fueled by her omission from both All-WNBA teams and amplified by a new coach who mirrors her energy.
For the first time since 2012, Rick Hahn won’t be front and center for an organization that won more offseasons than regular seasons during his tenure.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said the “painful” end to his team’s 2023 season would motivate him all winter.
Eberflus prides himself on being a leader and a teacher, but his messages aren’t resonating as well as they need to be, and he’s running out of time. But he’s working on it.