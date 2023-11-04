The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Baseball quiz celebrates sombreros, golden and platinum

The hats have a long legacy in baseball. But, to be sure, no one wants to wear them.

By  Bill Chuck
   
Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals

Cody Bellinger reacts after striking out against the Nationals in May.

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

I was doing some research for this week’s quiz on sombreros. OK, stop laughing; the Quizmaster actually does do some prep work for the quiz each week. In my work, I discovered that, before the start of this World Series, there have been 100 sombreros in postseason history.

For those unaware of what I’m writing about, the golden sombrero is the name awarded for striking out four times in one game. The platinum sombrero is given to a player who strikes out five times in a game. In postseason history, there have been 95 golden sombreros and five platinum sombreros. That equals 100, according to my math.

So we’re celebrating (and wearing, if you so choose) sombreros this week. Have fun and learn a lot. Or have fun and whiff a lot.

