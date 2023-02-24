The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Back to the drawing board for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry and playing time

Terry knew his heavy workload against the Bucks was a fluke because of all the injuries at the time, but he was still hoping for a rotation look. That all but disappeared once Patrick Beverley was added into the mix.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry went into the All-Star Break knowing his days of playing 27 minutes like he did against Milwaukee were over before they really got started.

After all, the rookie only got that amount of run because of how short-handed the injured Bulls were at the time.

He did, however, hope that his 13-point, seven-rebound, six-assist showing might earn him some minutes off the bench. Then the Patrick Beverley signing happened.

Bye-bye rotation spot.

“With the circumstances of what happened over break, I talked to [coach] Billy [Donovan] and he was like, ‘Hey, just keep doing what you’re doing. I love the way you played,’ ‘’ Terry said on Friday. “He handed me a few compliments, like, ‘I admired the way you stayed ready.’ He told me keep staying ready, that I get to see the highs and lows and was ready to go. As far as the role, I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing. Just stay ready and wait for my turn.’’

It could suddenly be a long wait for the No. 18 overall pick from the 2022 draft.

Besides Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Derrick Jones Jr. all back and healthy, Beverley was given a starting spot, putting the backcourt in an even bigger logjam.

Terry was seeing mop-up minutes at best even before Beverley was added, so that means back to focusing on his late-night visits to the Advocate Center and likely more stints with the Windy City Bulls of the G-League.

Terry knows that’s just his reality.

“I take my workouts at night, and both before and after practice real serious because I know that because I’m not playing, I’ve always got to stay in shape,’’ Terry said. “It was an adjustment for me earlier in the season because I’ve never not played. Just making sure I keep getting the extra reps, even if I’m not getting the reps in practice. A lot of it is knowing that my window for error is small, so I’ve got to play as hard as I can, even if I am winded. Don’t act like it.’’

Recruiting office

Zach LaVine always insists that he stays out of front office business, but that doesn’t mean he’s above playing recruiter.

Over the years, LaVine has made numerous calls and sent texts to other players around the league about coming to the Bulls, and Beverley was one of those targets.

“Maybe a lot of you guys don’t know, but I was trying to get Pat here at least a year or two ago,’’ LaVine said. “Been texting him. We used to be at the same agency. He’s somebody you hate to play against but love as a teammate. You know what he brings, the type of mentality he brings. We’ve been missing that.’’

Foul-ow the leader

Second-year product Ayo Dosunmu was excited to have a mentor at point guard like Beverley, and the hope from Donovan was what Dosunmu learns first is to limit his fouling.

The coach pointed out a recent meeting with Portland and All-Star Damian Lillard in which Dosunmu went to school courtesy of Lillard, picking up three first-half fouls.

“The understanding that we have 14 fouls and you’re playing against a veteran guard that is baiting you into getting to the free throw line in two-for-one situations,’’ Donovan said, when asked what Dosunmu can learn from Beverley. “Or even if there’s three minutes or four minutes left in the quarter and you’re in the bonus, having that awareness.’’

