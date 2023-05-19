The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Sports NBA

Bulls problems? What Bulls problems? The new Chuck Swirsky bobblehead doll is here!

Look, this is what passes for good Bulls news nowadays.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Bulls problems? What Bulls problems? The new Chuck Swirsky bobblehead doll is here!
Swirskybobble.jpg

The new Chuck Swirsky bobblehead, courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

We don’t have “Playoff Jimmy” on our side. We don’t have “Wemby” to look forward to.

We’ve got Bobblin’ Chuck, but more on that in a bit.

Have you ever leaned in close and spit directly into the face of a high-pressure industrial fan just to see what the heck would happen?

No? Same here.

But I suspect the experience pretty closely approximates what it’s like to be the Chicago Bulls — and certainly one who roots for the Bulls — nowadays.

We’re all watching former Bull Jimmy Butler eviscerate everyone in his path during this NBA postseason. Since scoring 31 points against the Bulls to help knock them out of the play-in tournament, Butler has been every bit as MVP-quality ruthless as Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Boston’s Jayson Tatum or anyone else. Butler scored 98 points in the Heat’s last two victories to eliminate the No. 1-seeded Bucks. He tallied 35 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to help steal home-court advantage from the Celtics.

Why the hell did the Bulls trade Butler in 2017 again? Will they ever live it down?

And not that the Bulls had much of a statistical chance to win the No. 1 pick in Tuesday’s draft lottery, but they didn’t win it. To the Spurs shall go 7-2 French phenom Victor Wembanyama, considered one of the draft’s greatest prizes in decades. To the Bulls will go, well, nothing. They have no draft picks now, it turns out, not to mention not a lot of salary-cap space to strengthen a roster that has been, well, spitting into the wind.

But have I mentioned the new Chuck Swirsky bobblehead doll that went on sale Friday at the NBA Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store, celebrating his 25 seasons as an NBA broadcaster?

We’ve got that.

“Put him in the Hall! Put him in the Hall of Fame!” are among the longtime radio play-by-play man’s catchphrases the doll will say at the press of a button.

“Onions, baby! Onions!” and “To the rack! Count it, and a foul!” are among the others. Look, I don’t know which Swirskyisms are your favorites.

But I know this looked like the closest thing to happy Bulls news lately when I saw it in my email inbox. And I know Swirsky is the kindest, nicest, least big-timey person I’ve come across in our city’s sports media. I figured maybe he’d have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Because without that, what do Bulls backers have?

“I think Chicago and the Bulls franchise would much rather have Wemby than this bobblehead, as I would,” he said in a Thursday phone call. “I’d trade myself for Wemby.”

It isn’t even Swirsky’s first bobblehead. There were a couple made for him back when he was calling Raptors games, and one of them talked, too. “Salami and cheese!” it said, a Raptors thing.

Everybody who comes across Swirsky appreciates him for his friendliness, thoughtfulness, encouraging words and support of aspiring broadcasters and dusty old scribes alike. His goodhearted gestures are countless. But more than that, he’s the antithesis of an unlikable media archetype: not at all slick, utterly unpretentious, way more like the neighbor next door than a guy in a suit on the air.

Swirsky, 69, tweets videos of himself dancing — terribly — after every Bulls win. His real head just might bobble a bit when he does it. It’s the very peak of unselfconscious behavior, truly charming and heartwarming if you aren’t a cynical lout.

“No. 1, let’s face it,” he said, “the bobblehead looks a lot better than I do.”

His doll is dressed in a black sportcoat with a red-and-black striped tie — Bulls colors — and a headset over its bald head. Aren’t bald bobbleheads the best ones?

“Do I have a choice?” he said with a laugh. “Listen, I think they did a really good job. And remember: Bald is beautiful.”

In Seattle in the 1960s, Swirsky encountered his first bobblehead at 12 or 13. A friend from school owned it, a figure of a Triple-A Seattle Angels player. Swirsky would knock on the door and ask to see it. Yes, he was mesmerized by it.

He actually really digs the things and keeps several of them in his office. There’s an Ernie Harwell, the legendary broadcaster who was a hero and mentor. There’s a Joakim Noah, his favorite Bull ever. There’s a Derrick Rose, a player like no other. Will the new Bobblin’ Chuck take its place among those?

“No way,” he said. “I’m not worthy of them. Who knows where I’ll put it?”

Swirsky’s radio partner, Bill Wennington, has three NBA championship rings but precisely zero bobbleheads in his likeness. The obvious question: Will Swirsky lord his bobbliciousness over his dear pal?

“I wouldn’t do that,” he said. “But let’s put a package deal together. Let’s call Gregg Popovich and tell him I will send my bobblehead and Bill’s three rings for Wemby.”

Soup for the soul, Swirsky is. It’s possible I’ve called him that before.

He’s going to give any proceeds that come his way to Bulls charities. For a wonderful human, that was a no-brainer.

As for all the Bulls problems? They aren’t his.

“Every day,” he said, “my goal is to lift someone up. That’s all. That’s it. We’re all in this together.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Watching the Spurs land Victor Wembanyama while remembering Chicago’s joy over landing Derrick Rose
Victor Wembanyama, Gregg Popovich could become NBA’s perfect duo
NBA Draft Lottery aftermath: The biggest winners and losers
Bulls are without a draft pick after losing first-rounder to Magic in lottery
The Bulls defied draft lottery odds before, hitting on No. 1 in 2008
The NBA is closer to finding out who is Victor Wembanyama
The Latest
deeplmpactstillks0002cde11db06e7e13afc790a62a22b249b9e6e3b6.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Deep Impact,’ ‘Armageddon’: How two ’98 movies tackled doom from above
25 summers ago, filmgoers had their choice of cataclysmic comet movies — one with big stars and big noise, the other smarter and better.
By Richard Roeper
 
Northwestern and Izzy Scane, shown in an earlier match against Michigan, advanced to the lacrosse Final Four.
College Sports
Northwestern advances to lacrosse Final Four
The Wildcats defeated Loyola Maryland 16-6 in Evanston. Next up is Denver.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart speaks to a reporter at the sheriff’s police building in February 2023.
Crime
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tightens electronic monitoring for apartment dwellers
After an appellate court ruling that said the sheriff was ambiguous on restrictions, Dart’s office says residents on EM “are not permitted to be in common areas of multi-unit buildings, including but not limited to vestibules, laundry facilities, mailrooms or other units unless authorized.”
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky signed a three-year contract with the Steelers to remain the backup behind second-year starter Kenny Pickett.
NFL
Mitch Trubisky, Steelers agree to new three-year contract
The deal gives Pittsburgh some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett.
By Associated Press
 
A new mural by artist Damon Lamar Reed in a park at Diversey, Kimball and Milwaukee avenues, honoring three Chicago firefighters killed in a fire nearby that was set by an arsonist in 1985.
Murals and Mosaics
‘Mural of Heroes,’ version 3, honors 3 fallen Chicago firefighters
Earlier versions stood for decades in the park at Diversey, Kimball and Milwaukee avenues. South Shore artist Damon Lamar Reed created the new one.
By Sun-Times staff
 