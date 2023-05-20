The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Sports NBA

Mock this! With NBA Draft Lottery in the rearview mirror, let the rumors begin

The NBA Draft is still a month away, but the speculation after No. 1 has already started. Does Brandon Miller go No. 2? Does Portland stay the course at No. 3 or trade the pick? What Bulls fans know is, as of now, there isn’t a lot to see.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson is second or third on most draft boards, but could there be movement with Portland at No. 3 come draft time next month?

Nam Y. Huh/AP

There will be no intrigue with the top pick in the NBA Draft when June 22 rolls around.

As soon as the Spurs’ logo flashed in that top spot during the lottery Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama was headed to San Antonio. The 7-4 Frenchman has the potential to put the Spurs back atop the Western Conference.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be drama at the top of the draft, specifically with the Trail Blazers at No. 3. They need to add proven talent now if they hope to keep All-Star Damian Lillard in the mix and match his timeline.

It’s easy to pencil in point guard Scoot Henderson at that spot, but if there’s a deal to be made early in the evening, this might be the first of many.

The other team to keep an eye on will be the Magic, who have two lottery picks — thank you, Bulls — plus a surplus of young talent that could be on the move.

2023 NBA Mock Draft

1. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama | C | France

Few players have been as hyped as Wembanyama. Is he can’t-miss? With his size and skills, he is — barring an injury, of course. That doesn’t mean he can single-handedly make the Spurs a title team, but he does make them a tough matchup on both ends.

2. Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller | SF | Alabama

A 6-9 smooth-shooting forward who can also play defense? Sign the Hornets up. Watching Miller play alongside LaMelo Ball for the next decade might be a thing of beauty.

3. Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson | PG | G League Ignite

For now, put Henderson in the Great Northwest, but keep an eye on this spot as the draft nears. Henderson has a high ceiling but will need some good coaching and some patience. Considering the win-now mentality the Trail Blazers need to start embracing, a major trade could be in the works at No. 3.

4. Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson | PG | Overtime Elite

There are few 6-7 prospects that have Thompson’s explosion and versatility, and with the Rockets still just collecting young talent and figuring it out from there, he makes sense. Thompson needs to work on his shot, but his passing and court vision are elite.

5. Detroit Pistons

Jarace Walker | PF | Houston

Do the Pistons need another frontcourt player? Not really, but Walker might be something they severely lack — a high-IQ big who plays defense and can be a playmaker. They can always draft Walker and look to move Marvin Bagley.

6. Orlando Magic

Ausar Thompson | PG/SG | Overtime Elite

The last thing the Magic need in an already-crowded backcourt is another combo guard, but the other Thompson brother is more than that. Because of his size, he can play one through four and is a great defender. Could the Magic look to move Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony? Stay tuned.

7. Indiana Pacers

Cam Whitmore | SF | Villanova

The Pacers’ backcourt is set, and with Whitmore, they add a versatile wing who can be a defensive stopper. His outside shot is improving; his athleticism is top-notch.

8. Washington Wizards

Gradey Dick | SF | Kansas

Kyle Kuzma is expected to opt out and test free agency, and Dick instantly would give the Wizards another threat from the outside to go along with Bradley Beal.

9. Utah Jazz

Anthony Black | PG | Arkansas

Collin Sexton plays better off the ball, and the addition of Black would allow that to happen. The Jazz are getting good fast.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks | PF | UCF

The Mavs couldn’t stop anyone with that backcourt, so why not take one of the better defensive frontcourt players in the draft?

11. Orlando Magic (from Bulls)

Jordan Hawkins | SG | UConn

A three-point assassin with a smooth release, Hawkins would be another guard in a crowded backcourt, but he gives the Magic something they lack — an outside shooter who spreads the floor.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace | PG/SG | Kentucky

Keep an eye on OKC next season. The Thunder get injured big Chet Holmgren back in the mix and add a defensive-minded guard in Wallace.

13. Toronto Raptors

Keyonte George | SG | Baylor

George needs to get more consistent with his three-point shooting, but when he’s on, he can sizzle from outside. Considering the Raptors’ troubles from three-point range, he would be a perfect fit.

14. New Orleans Pelicans

Noah Clowney | PF | Alabama

Clowney has some Bobby Portis potential in him, and with the ongoing injury concerns with Zion Williamson, it might be time to have a backup waiting in the wings.

