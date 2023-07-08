Baseball quiz: Give me a (All-Star) break

We’re a day away from the All-Star break, the moment in time when baseball celebrates about 80 players who are deemed to be (or close to being) All-Star-worthy. The crème de la crème are the starters, who after a couple of innings rest comfortably on the bench or head home if they have a flight to catch. I would love to see a way to get the real All-Stars deeper into games. Then again, I would like to see the All-Stars play in their team uniforms commemorated with an All-Star patch that they get to wear for the rest of season.

On that topic, while I really don’t care who wins the Home Run Derby, I think the winner should be forced to wear a patch of a derby hat for the season. Here’s a preview question for today. True or false: The All-Star break marks the end of the first half of the season? FALSE. Our wonderful sport features 162 regular-season games, so 81 games is the first half. Feel free to yell at any lazy members of the media who refer to it as the “first half.” Enjoy the game, the uniforms, the derby and today’s quiz. Have fun and learn a lot, gang.

