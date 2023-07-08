The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Sports MLB

Baseball quiz: Give me a (All-Star) break

The Midsummer Classic is almost upon us, but it’s missing that classic feel, with players leaving the game early and wearing uniforms that aren’t their own.

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Baseball quiz: Give me a (All-Star) break
Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg is the center of attention as he signs autographs for fans during the workout for the 58th All-Star Game on July 14, 1987, in in Oakland, Calif.

Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg is the center of attention as he signs autographs for fans during the workout for the 58th All-Star Game on July 14, 1987, in in Oakland, Calif.

Eric Risberg/AP

We’re a day away from the All-Star break, the moment in time when baseball celebrates about 80 players who are deemed to be (or close to being) All-Star-worthy. The crème de la crème are the starters, who after a couple of innings rest comfortably on the bench or head home if they have a flight to catch. I would love to see a way to get the real All-Stars deeper into games. Then again, I would like to see the All-Stars play in their team uniforms commemorated with an All-Star patch that they get to wear for the rest of season.

On that topic, while I really don’t care who wins the Home Run Derby, I think the winner should be forced to wear a patch of a derby hat for the season. Here’s a preview question for today. True or false: The All-Star break marks the end of the first half of the season? FALSE. Our wonderful sport features 162 regular-season games, so 81 games is the first half. Feel free to yell at any lazy members of the media who refer to it as the “first half.” Enjoy the game, the uniforms, the derby and today’s quiz. Have fun and learn a lot, gang.

Answer and scroll for the complete quiz!

Next Up In Sports
Bulls’ big problem has a name, but bosses unlikely to do much about it
Addicting ‘Quarterback’ series follows Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota on and off the field
Fire try to rebuild momentum after loss
MLR hoping championship match in Bridgeview is a celebration of rugby
Strips and Stones for this couple
Chicago outdoors: Feeling a bit cinematic this week
The Latest
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
Columnists
Bulls’ big problem has a name, but bosses unlikely to do much about it
What Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have done in their Gar-Pax takeover is masterfully avoid the problem, which is sitting on the bench — coach Billy Donovan.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Quarterback_S1_CC0.jpg
Sports
Addicting ‘Quarterback’ series follows Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota on and off the field
Netflix follows up ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Full Swing’ with a deep dive into the challenges three NFL stars face over the 2022 season.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rafael_Czichos.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire try to rebuild momentum after loss
Saturday’s match against Nashville SC starts a three-game homestand for the Fire, who only have two league wins this year in Chicago.
By Brian Sandalow
 
The San Diego Legion, pictured, will face the New England Free Jacks for the Major League Rugby championship on Saturday in Bridgeview.
Sports Saturday
MLR hoping championship match in Bridgeview is a celebration of rugby
Beyond the match between San Diego and New England, the day will include performances by Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel before the game and the band Dropkick Murphys after the final whistle.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A bottle of Jeppson’s Malort liqueur.
Food and Restaurants
Malört’s unlikely rise from a joke to Chicago’s drink
Malört’s ascendancy is more recent than you might think. It all started about 10 years ago when a Chicago bartender fell in love with the drink and made it his mission to make other people love it, too.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ Curious City
 