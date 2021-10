Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich won the elite titles at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Tura, a 24-year-old from Ethiopia, completed the 26.2-mile course in an official time of 02:06:12, beating out Galen Rupp, who finished closed behind with an official time of 02:06:35.

Kenya’s Chepngetich completed the 26.2-mile course in an official time of 02:22:31, with Emma Bates coming in second at 02:24:20.

Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden are the winners in the wheelchair competition, with times of 01:29:07 and 01:48:57 respectively.