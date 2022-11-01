White Sox to name Pedro Grifol as next manager

The White Sox will name Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their manager, a club source confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement is expected Friday.

Grifol, 52, has worked for the Royals as their bench coach and quality control and catching coach. He was in the Mariners organization before that, including time as a manager and director of Seattle’s minor league operations.

A former catcher, Grifol played nine seasons in the minor leagues, including five as a catcher in the Twins’ system and four with the Mets. The highest level he reached was Triple-A.

Grifol, who interviewed with the Marlins this offseason, also interviewed with the Tigers, Giants and Orioles in previous seasons. He was a candidate for the Royals manager’s job but the Royals hired Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro Sunday.

Grifol will replace Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons after two seasons at age 78. He takes over after the Sox finished 81-81 in one of their most disappointing seasons.

The Sox are expected to make changes in their coaching and training staffs as well. Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return.

The Sox’ search lasted four weeks and included an interview with former manager Ozzie Guillen last week.

Grifol, who is bilingual, was born and raised in Miami. He will be the first Sox manager hired from outside the organization since Jerry Manuel in 1997. Since then, they have been managed by Guillen, Robin Ventura, Rick Renteria and La Russa.