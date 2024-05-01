The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
All was bliss, but only for a while in White Sox' latest loss

Twins win 10th straight, sweep 6-25 Sox again.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
All was bliss, but only for a while in White Sox' latest loss
Young fans watch during the fifth inning of the White Sox' latest loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

A weekday afternoon game.

Sunny skies, a nice breeze and 74 degrees.

Busloads of school children in the outfield stands on Weather Day chanting, “Let’s Go White Sox.”

On a delightful day for baseball, the White Sox hit a couple of homers and built a lead, all systems go for a rare victory.

It felt like welcome to the merry, merry month of May after a horrendous four and a half weeks of .200 baseball. For the 6-25 Sox, though, it was more of the same: A blown lead, walks that killed them and a costly two-run error by shortstop Paul DeJong on a routine ground ball spelling doom in a 10-5 loss to the streaking Twins, who completed their second series sweep of the Sox in 10 days and winning their 10th game in a row.

Chris Flexen allowed two runs over five innings, which doesn’t even qualify as a quality start (six or more innings, three earned runs or fewer) but for these Sox, it was a “we’ll take it” start nonetheless.

What was impossible to take was right-hander Steven Wilson walking the bases full in the sixth.

“I mean, three walks,” Wilson said in a quiet Sox clubhouse. “That’s what went wrong.”

“I was missing arm side.”

Dominic Leone replaced Wilson, ran the count to 3-0 on Willi Castro but came back to get a routine ground ball to DeJong, who let it roll under his glove and between his legs for a two-run, tying error.

DeJong said he was partially screened by Trevor Larnach moving from second to third.

"[Castro] capped it, ball’s spinning like crazy and Larnach did a good job at second base blocking my view,” DeJong said. “Ball just kind of took off sideways on me and I whiffed and unfortunately it costs us two runs.”

Deeper, angrier, throaty voices from the paid crowd of 12,216 drowned out the kids as the walks mounted. The Twins converted four of the seven free passes issued by the Sox into runs.

Tommy Pham, the welcome injection of life into a staggering lineup, homered and doubled his first times up, doubling home Robbie Grossman (leadoff double) and scoring on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI single against Twins starter Bailey Ober in the first and going deep in the third for a 3-1 lead.

Catcher Korey Lee homered against Brock Stewart in the seventh to make it 6-5, but the Twins (17-13) tacked on four runs in the ninth against Tanner Banks and John Brebbia.

The Sox are off Thursday before opening a road trip at the Cardinals and Rays starting Friday.

