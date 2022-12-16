Bears WR Chase Claypool out vs. Eagles; Justin Fields good to go

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will not play against the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field because of a knee injury he suffered against the Packers on Dec. 4.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who missed practice Wednesday because of an illness, had full participation in practice Friday and will start against the Eagles.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, who missed the previous two games while in concussion protocol, had full participation all week and are cleared to play.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, also had full participation in practice Friday and has no injury status for the Eagles game and is expected to play.

Elsewhere on the Bears’ injury report, cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (back) are questionable. Vildor had full participation in practice all week after missing the Packers game. Harry also had full participation in practice this week.

Tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) is out.