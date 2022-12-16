The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Bears WR Chase Claypool out vs. Eagles; Justin Fields good to go

Claypool injured his knee against the Packers and did not practice this week following the bye. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker were cleared to play after missing the previous two games while in concussion protocol.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_109437313.jpg

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool has 12 receptions for 111 yards and no touchdowns in five games (three starts) since being acquired from the Steelers.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will not play against the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field because of a knee injury he suffered against the Packers on Dec. 4.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who missed practice Wednesday because of an illness, had full participation in practice Friday and will start against the Eagles.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, who missed the previous two games while in concussion protocol, had full participation all week and are cleared to play.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, also had full participation in practice Friday and has no injury status for the Eagles game and is expected to play.

Elsewhere on the Bears’ injury report, cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (back) are questionable. Vildor had full participation in practice all week after missing the Packers game. Harry also had full participation in practice this week.

Tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) is out.

