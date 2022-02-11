 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Officials do not find definitive cause in death of Medina Spirit

The California Horse Racing Board on Friday released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita.

By Associated Press
A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death.
A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death.
Julio Cortez/AP

ARCADIA, Calif. — A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death.

The California Horse Racing Board on Friday released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita.

Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt suffered a heart attack. Medina Spirit had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

The necropsy report said Medina Spirit’s swollen lungs and foam in his windpipe, as well as enlarged spleen and congestions and mild hemorrhages in other tissues “are common in horses dying suddenly, and are compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death.”

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory last May came under scrutiny after he tested positive for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day in Kentucky.

As a result, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

The necropsy on Medina Spirit found the anti-ulcer medication omeprazole and the diuretic Lasix in blood and urine samples consistent with the medication report filed with CHRB by the attending veterinarian.

The report said no other drugs, heavy metals or toxicants were detected.

The necropsy included gross examination of the body and internal organs, and specimen collection for microscopic examination, toxicology, drug testing, and genetic testing, with specimens also stored for possible future testing.

After the examination was completed, Medina Spirit was cremated, the CHRB said.

During the necropsy, the horse was examined for obvious causes of death and visually apparent abnormalities. Tissue samples were collected from the heart, lungs, liver, spleen, kidney, stomach, intestines, muscle, brain, spinal cord, testicles, and other glands, and were examined under the microscope for evidence of abnormalities.

Liver tissue was tested for heavy metals, anticoagulants, pesticides, environmental contaminants, drugs, and other products. Blood and urine samples were screened for the presence of hundreds of substances, both legal medications and prohibited drugs, including erythropoietin (EPO), clenbuterol, and betamethasone.

Next comes a required review of the necropsy report, which will be done by Dr. Alina Vale. A safety steward and a member of the board of stewards will also participate in the review.

Any potential rule violations uncovered in the review process will be investigated by the CHRB and would result in a complaint and possible disciplinary action.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Proponen nuevas reglas de persecución a pie por la policía inspiradas por las muertes de Adam Toledo y Anthony Alvarez

La propuesta amplía el papel de los supervisores de la policía para garantizar que haya una orientación y comunicación adecuadas si se inicia una persecución.

By David Struett and Tom Schuba

Fiscales argumentan que la esposa de uno de los hermanos Flores no tiene inmunidad penal

Su abogado dijo que los tratos verbales se han confirmado en el pasado.

By Frank Main and Jon Seidel

Blame game aside, it’s UIC’s athletes who bear the burden of a cruel, unusual flameout

Cydney Liebenberg, Tiana Joy Jackson and Cory Moore are among those whose work, sweat and dreams are being discarded. They had no way to know something like this could and would happen.

By Steve Greenberg

SWAT responds after gunman shoots at police in East Garfield Park

No officer was injured, but several rounds struck a squad car, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Sean Desai to join Seahawks as associate head coach

The former Bears defensive coordinator interviewed with coach Pete Carroll for the position last month, but the job went to another former Bears assistant, Clint Hurtt.

By Patrick Finley

Film release proves a tough act to follow even for engrossing ‘West Side Story’ on stage

Despite some creative constraints, the fundamentals of story and songs still work, and a middling version of something great is still pretty darn good.

By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times