The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Sports

80-1 long shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

By Beth Harris | Associated Press
   
SHARE 80-1 long shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby
AP22127836188445.jpg

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Mark Humphrey/AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With favorite Epicenter and Zandon dueling in front, Rich Strike came charging up the rail in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from far back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third at Churchill Downs in front of a crowd that included former President Donald Trump.

Rich Strike had the second-biggest upset in the race’s 148-year history. He paid $163.60 to win. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the chestnut colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon, from Venezuela, and Reed were in their first Derby. Leon regularly rides on small circuits, including Ohio.

Leon’s rail ride was reminiscent of jockey Calvin Borel aboard Mine That Bird in 2009. Mine That Bird paid $103.20 to win.

Rich Strike was purchased by owner RED TR-Racing LLC for $30,000 last fall when he was entered in a low-level claiming race by former owner Calumet Farm.

Rich Strike earned $1.86 million for just his second career victory.

Next Up In Sports
Manager David Ross looking forward to having Wade Miley in Cubs’ rotation
Opportunity could be knocking for Bears’ rookie linemen
Coach Matt Eberflus making good on promise to let DC Alan Williams run Bears’ defense
Maybe it’s time for Dallas Keuchel to relax ‘perfectionist’ mindset
Chicago outdoors: White opossum, giant channel catfish, cerulean warbler, caution on roads/turtles
Rain can’t wash away reality that Dodgers have gone where Cubs didn’t try to go
The Latest
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Manager David Ross looking forward to having Wade Miley in Cubs’ rotation
Miley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday that will determine the next step in his recovery from a sore left elbow that has delayed his Cubs debut.
By Mark Gonzales
 
One person was killed and two injured in a shooting May 7, 2022, in West Pullman.
News
1 killed, 2 hurt in West Pullman shooting
Two men were outside about 2:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears 2021 second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins (76) battles Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum in his first career start on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field.
Bears
Opportunity could be knocking for Bears’ rookie linemen
Teven Jenkins is a second-round draft pick. Larry Borom has experience. But nowhere is it better to be a Poles guy than a Pace guy than on the offensive line.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams watches the team warm up during a voluntary practice in April.
Bears
Coach Matt Eberflus making good on promise to let DC Alan Williams run Bears’ defense
Eberflus is taking a much different approach to his defense than predecessor Matt Nagy did with the offense. And, in that context, “different” always means “better.”
By Jason Lieser
 
Dallas Keuchel starts the White Sox’ series finale against the Red Sox Sunday.
White Sox
Maybe it’s time for Dallas Keuchel to relax ‘perfectionist’ mindset
“I have to be on outer or inner third [of plate] instead of trying to dot a gnat’s a— on the black,” Keuchel said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 