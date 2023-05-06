The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Sports

Amid tragedy, Mage rallies to win Kentucky Derby, edging Chicago’s Two Phil’s

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
AP23126835596675.jpg

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Two Phil’s finished second.

Kiichiro Sato/AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race.

Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire followed Mage to the finish line in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs. 

