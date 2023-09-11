The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Sports News Metro/State

DraftKings pulls 9/11-themed sports betting offer

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the company wrote. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

By  Wayne Parry | Associated Press
   
DarftKings logo

DraftKings apologized Monday after using a Sept. 11-themed promotion to entice people to bet on baseball and football games.

Charles Krupa/AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion that required three New York-based teams — the Yankees, Mets and Jets — to win their games Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the downing of a passenger jet in a field in Pennsylvania.

After an outcry on social media from people offended by the promotion titled “Never Forget,” DraftKings took it down and apologized.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the company wrote. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, was killed in the World Trade Center, runs a families and first responders organization called 9/11 Justice. He decried the DraftKings offer as “tone-deaf.”

“It is shameful to use the national tragedy of 9/11 to promote a business,” he told The Associated Press. “We need accountability, justice and closure, not self-interest and shameless promotion.”

The company would not say how many people placed bets as a result of the offer, nor whether those bets remain valid or whether they have been canceled.

DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S., which has grown rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it in 2018. Two-thirds of the country now offers it.

Bets of the type DraftKings offered, in which multiple games or outcomes are bundled into a single wager, are extremely profitable for sports books, and offering gamblers preselected groupings, called parlays, is an important part of sports wagering.

The Latest
Riot Fest owner and co-founder Michael Petryshyn says when he was growing up with undiagnosed autism, he was seen as “difficult but lovable.”
Music
Riot Fest owner says ‘things finally made sense’ after his recent diagnosis of autism
Mike Petryshyn, whose festival returns this week for its 17th edition, connects the condition to his early love of punk music and his tendency to think of solutions but have trouble executing them.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
These photos show packaging for Banquet Brand Frozen Chicken Strips, which was recalled by ConAgra Brands on Sept. 2 due to possible contamination by foreign matter. Recent weeks have seen high-profile food recalls for contamination with foreign objects.
Consumer Affairs
How rocks, insects, plastic, other foreign objects end up in our food
There have been high-profile recalls recently because food products were contaminated with foreign objects including stainless steel in peanut butter and bone fragments in smoked sausage.
By Jonel Aleccia | AP
 
A closed sign is on display outside a Chicago store in May 2020.
Business
Is the worst behind us? What unemployment data for metro Chicago indicate
For the first time since before the pandemic, metro Chicago posted unemployment rates below 4% across three consecutive months.
By Alden Loury
 
Chasse Rehwinkel.
City Hall
Comptroller candidate grilled, then approved, by City Council committee
Ald. Ray Lopez asked Chasse Rehwinkel about social media posts made while campaigning for candidates who want to cut the Chicago Police Department budget: U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez; Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, running for ward committeeman; and state Sen. Graciela Guzman.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Cubs will call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong and activate him before Tuesday’s game against the Rockies, according to reports.
Cubs
Cubs plan to call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong
Crow-Armstrong has a slash line of .283/.365/.511 with 20 homers and 82 RBI at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season.
By Maddie Lee
 